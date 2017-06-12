Aclara Provides Next-Generation Advanced Metering Infrastructure Network and Installation Services to DC Water

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2017 – Aclara, a leading provider of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to approximately 800 water, gas, and electric utilities worldwide, has been engaged by DC Water to provide a next-generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) network and will also install smart water meters in connection with a major city-wide system upgrade. In all, more than 85,000 meters in homes and some smaller multi-unit buildings served by DC Water will be replaced. The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

The new system offers numerous benefits to DC Water’s customers, as it utilizes the latest technology to help track and manage water usage. The upgraded system will also reduce the need for estimated billing or manual meter reading.

Aclara is providing installation services through its Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) business unit which utilizes the award-winning ProField® mobile workforce management technology to efficiently handle AMI rollouts with installation services and provisioning of field labor.

“This project leverages Aclara’s strength not only in leading-edge smart infrastructure technologies, but also our ability to offer customers end-to-end solutions that encompass edge devices, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), as well as full turnkey systems that increase productivity and reduce operating costs,” said Allan Connolly, CEO and President of Aclara.

DC Water is taking advantage of new AMI technology to optimize its operations and enhance customer service. “This project is one more example of our mission to incorporate innovative technology in our operations for customer benefit and operational efficiencies,” said DC Water CEO and General Manager George S. Hawkins.

