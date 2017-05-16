Deploying Plastic Against Itself

You can see a detailed description of the system here, but basically it consists of a series of semi-rigid, U-shaped “floaters” made of high-density polyethylene. Each will be up to 2 kilometers long, and suspended from the bottom of each one will be a solid screen and then a flexible, drifting barrier, weighted at the bottom—something like a movable turbidity curtain—which will capture the debris. Although the barriers, made of reinforced thermoplastic polyurethane, will be able to capture bits of plastic as small as a centimeter, fish should be able to swim under or around them.

Solar-powered sensors will record the condition and fullness of the systems, and vessels will meet up with them periodically to empty them and move the collected debris to shore, where it can be disposed of or recycled. A prototype system has been deployed in the North Sea off the coast of the Netherlands. The group hopes to deploy another system in the North Pacific later this year, and to begin tackling the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in 2018.