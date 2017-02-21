How Much Regulation Is Too Much?
As many new presidential administrations do, Donald Trump’s is promising to take action on improving the country’s infrastructure. How fast it can move ahead might depend on which environmental and other regulations stay and which ones go.
This recent article from the Wall Street Journal titled “Speed Limits Await Infrastructure Spree” looks at some of the things that might delay the process—notably, what many of the people interviewed for the article consider excessive environmental regulation. It points out that infrastructure projects and spending by the two previous administrations were also hampered by lengthy environmental review; in 2015 Congress exempted some bridge replacement projects from those reviews.
“’I am totally for the national and statewide environmental laws,’” says one of the people interviewed in the article, the executive director of the Southern California Association of Governments. “Still, ‘sometimes it gets to be ridiculous.’” He is specifically referring to a 6-mile freeway extension in Los Angeles that was approved nearly 60 years ago, according to the article, and because of legal delays and environmental reviews still has not been completed.
With Scott Pruitt confirmed last week as the new EPA administrator, though, many environmental groups are expressing grave concerns about possible cutbacks in environmental regulation and oversight. As the attorney general of Oklahoma, Pruitt sued EPA several times, opposing what he viewed as federal overreach. He has argued that the states, not the federal government, should have regulatory primacy in environmental matters. One of the measures he opposed was Clean Water Rule, which was proposed by EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to clarify what is and is not covered by the federal Clean Water Act. We’ve covered some aspects of the Clean Water Rule here.
The executive director of the Rainforest Action network, in a statement, called Pruitt’s confirmation “an insult to the very name of the Environmental Protection Agency”; the executive director of Voces Verdes, a network of Latino business leaders who support sustainable environmental progress, said, “We are appalled.” The environmental group Friends of the Earth declared, “Donald Trump selected Scott Pruitt to oversee the dismantling of the Environmental Protection Agency.” There are many more such reactions.
Here, again from the WSJ article, is the view that regulations cause excessive delay: “Reviews under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Environmental Policy Act [NEPA] of 1970, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and other laws can involve multiple agencies before permits are issued. Completing the process took an average of almost 10 years for major highway projects that received their final review in 2015, up from about five years in 2005.” The article presents several examples of work that has been held up because of environmental reviews and lawsuits.
The article focuses particularly on environmental impact statements, which are required under NEPA for large projects, “detailing how they would alter surroundings while offering ways to mitigate damage.” But today, it says, even on project where an environmental impact statement isn’t required, officials might spend years “working through every detail” for fear of being sued sometime in the future. There has been much discussion in the medical field about limiting or capping the dollar amount of malpractice suits, which proponents say would cut medical costs overall. Could some similar limit or protection be put in place in the environmental arena?
What’s your view? Is it possible to streamline the environmental review process without weakening the protections it provides? Would you do so across the board, or mainly for critical projects that affect public safety—failing bridges or dams, for example? Leave a comment below.
The hypocrisy of the Clean Water Act can not be denied any longer when one simply looks at the swollen rivers far upstream from development here in California as a result of the recent heavy rains. While disguised as an effort at the Federal level to save the “Waters of the United States” from pollution, it is time for the CWA to be called what it is particularly in California under the draconian Department of Water Resources: a whole-hearted and end-around effort by environmental groups to stop development at all costs, no matter what the impact to jobs and the economy. California has seized the front-line position in the war on development with its interpretation and implementation of the CWA. The State Regional Water Quality Control Board agency has become the most feared by developers of any agency in California by it’s ability to levy fines in the hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars when it deems a project as non-compliant. The frightening costs of the enforcement actions this self-funded agency is able to extort from developers should be a wake up call to all of us of government and regulation run amok. Our company spends over $18k per home on erosion control and it all ends up in the garbage (landfill, which is great, right?), with exactly ZERO value add to the buyer, which means we cannot charge more for the homes. Take one look at the rivers and streams in the mountains when all of the rain runoff and snow pack melts from BLM land and other government owned properties, and justify the costs of the CWA on developers. What a joke!
$18k per home on ESC? I assume you plucked this from some industry report which probably includes engineering & permitting, grading & drainage and stormwater management, and not just temporary ESC that is required during construction, as you are implying.
If you are spending $18k per home on temporary ESC, then you have more pressing things to worry about than ‘business killing regulations’. Besides, if we got rid of all of the regulations, you would then have no choice but to blame your own incompetence for your failures.
The $18k per home is not an industry report as you assert. It is a cold hard truth and fact, a significant “cost of doing business” in the “Golden State”, and it is what we budget (and spend) per home to make sure that we aren’t extorted for more by the State. If we wish to not run afoul of Storm Water inspectors from city or county agencies that ultimately report to the SRWQCB, the the onus is on us to ensure that the stormwater that leaves our sites is as clean or cleaner than when it came onsite, and that comes with a painful cost. As with most folks that share your jaded view of environmental stewardship, you fail to recognize under any circumstances that in some cases the natural environment dynamic and activity can cause more damage than development ever would, and in the case of the CWA and the storms we in California have experienced this year this is clearly evident in the rivers and streams throughout the state.
Across-the-board is the only ‘fair’ methodology from a structural perspective, but prioritizing projects with a view toward public welfare is also necessary. Begin with the plethora of information regarding which regulations are ‘taking the most heat’ from We The People – and get those issues in front of citizen voters – to ask their ‘take’ via online SURVEY to make the focus of the task easier to ‘narrow down’ to main priorities. Then do a separate online SURVEY to ALL the U. S. Small Business Owners/Managers on which our economy depends – and get their ‘take’ on what regulations are restrictive to their company’s success most.
Another step is to establish and structure a Review Panel consisting of at least 9 Review Committee Chairs appointed by Scott Pruitt (or his designee) to review the major jurisdictional areas of every given regulatory ‘package’. If a regulation is not backed by a LAW on the books that specifically ‘speaks’ in support of the regulation as worded – AND a prolific amount of ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE that specifically ‘speaks’ in support of the regulation – eliminate it. Also eliminate ‘pork barrel’ corruption that ‘tacks-on’ regulations or ‘extensions’ or ‘interpretations’ that limit business competition in the environmental sustainability INDUSTRY.
Certainly “…many environmental groups are expressing grave concerns about possible cutbacks in environmental regulation and oversight.” Because it is highly likely that a high degree of corruption exists at high levels in those groups – supported by collusion within ‘lobbyist’ bribes to multiple group chairs/members to support each other – because those people desire to be the ones that “protect” Nature defined by ‘THEIR best interests (NOT We The People) – to substantiate the existence of their paid position in the budgetary ‘condundrum’ that is the “Swamp” – with the basis of its existence – purely a matter of CONTROL to enhance success of special interests.
Yes, I recognize those men and women who are truly giving of themselves to make this world a better place to live for future generations – but wonder how many of the LEADERS of such environmental groups have the same dedication to the scientific PRINCIPLES of environmental protection – and so, set aside their personal interests for the good of others?