A Note from Stormwater’s Publisher

• June 13, 2017
We’d like your help with a brief survey about educational opportunities for people interested in a career in the stormwater field.

This information will be used for future editorial purposes, and the list of questions is deliberately short—this will just take a minute or two to complete. All data we collect will be aggregated and your responses are absolutely confidential and anonymous.

Here’s the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6L9NMF

Thank you in advance for helping us out!
Dan Waldman, Publisher, Stormwater
