Advanced Stormwater Treatment: Dissolved Pollutants

Did you know that on average in stormwater, 45% of the phosphorus load and ~50% of the metal load (cadmium, copper, zinc, etc.) is present in dissolved form? And unfortunately, most of these dissolved pollutants travel downstream to our receiving water bodies and wildlife untreated (thanks to physical treatments which only capture the particulate forms). However, there are cost-effective enhancements and new methods you can employ to significantly improve your dissolved pollutant capture.

Join returning speaker, Andrew Erickson, to explore cost-effective, field-tested methods to capture stormwater dissolved pollutants and optimize your stormwater treatment performance, AND how you can apply these to your projects to effectively capture the dissolved pollutant fraction.

This webinar is scheduled live on Wednesday, February 22th, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST, 1-1.5hr.* Register for the event by clicking the button below.

In this webinar, we’ll explore the presence and distribution of dissolved pollutants in stormwater, the current treatment methods, and their results / shortcomings. Erickson will then outline the available chemical and biological processes and enhancements (e.g., compost-amended bioretention, Minnesota Filter, alum coagulation, flocculation, phosphorus capture, etc.) to increase dissolved pollutant capture, AND how you can implement these within your projects. Within this discussion, we’ll explore real-world data from several field applications of enhanced treatment practices demonstrating the significant removal of dissolved pollutant fractions from stormwater, and the sustainability of this removal for long-term results.

Learning Objectives

Attendees can expect the discussion and education of the following learning objectives.

Learn how to capture stormwater dissolved pollutants and optimize stormwater treatment performance

Learn how to incorporate chemical and biological processes into stormwater treatment practices to increase dissolved pollutant capture

Review and understand real-world field application of enhanced treatment practices and the resulting data demonstrating significant removal of dissolved pollutant fractions from stormwater

Learn how to design dissolved pollutant capture for long-term sustainability and performance

Date & Time:

Wednesday, February 22th @ 11 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST, 1.5-2hr*

Presenters:

Andrew J. Erickson, M.S., P.E.,

Research Fellow,

St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, University of Minnesota.

Credits: 1.0 PDH / 0.1 CEUs

Cost: $79