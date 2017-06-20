It’s Manslaughter
Last week, as you’ve probably heard, five people in Michigan were charged with involuntary manslaughter for circumstances related to the Flint water crisis—specifically for their failure to sound the alert about increases in the number of cases of Legionnaires’ disease. It’s believed that pipes corroded by the city’s new source of water allowed bacteria that cause the disease to flourish; at least 12 people died. Prosecutors say the officials knew about the outbreak for up to a year without notifying the public.
In total, 15 state and city officials are now facing a variety of charges, including obstruction of justice, lying to an officer, willful neglect of duty, misconduct, and conspiracy. Some of these charges carry potential jail terms of up to 20 years.
Cities and counties are sometimes sued for negligence or failure to maintain facilities—we covered a recent case related to a stormwater culvert here. But it’s unusual for individuals to be charged for crimes such as these in relation to their jobs. Legal experts are calling the involuntary manslaughter charges nearly unprecedented. Michigan’s governor, Rick Snyder, is defending the members of his cabinet who are charged with manslaughter and letting them keep their jobs even as members of the public are calling for them to be removed.
There are many unprecedented things about the Flint situation. What’s your opinion: Are the charges against specific individuals justified? And based on this case, would you expect to see similar charges brought more frequently in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
For a thorough discussion of the case, please see this week’s Water Efficiency blog, where editor Laura Sanchez examines the charges in detail.
If you prosecute such folks who are making average salaries, i.e., not the big salaries for taking big risks, you won’t be able to hire folks to take these jobs. If prosecutors want to prosecute public servants who may or may not have had control of the finances that would have allowed them to “fix” the problem, then prosecutors should support prosecuting prosecutors who neglect their responsibilities by putting people in jail who turn out to be innocent. Their job is to seek justice and if they prosecute someone who is innocent because they are too lazy to find the truth, then they should pay for their mistake as well as other public servants. Turn about is fair play!
Negligence of responsibility with regard to the health and lives of others should not be ignored, however, mitigating circumstances should be fairly considered.
Agree with comments. EPA released large quantities of mine water into a stream. Any private company would have been charged and most likely found guilty and fined.
Governor Rick Snyder should be on the list of folks charged with manslaughter. Especially since he has the power to have rectified this problem. I also think the pattern of violations against the citizenry of Flint, Michigan, made it justified to file charges against the individuals involved in the cover up of the problems.