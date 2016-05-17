Some Random Facts About Water Harvesting
In May 2016, the governor of Colorado signed a bill legalizing rain barrels. Before then, the capture and use of rainwater, even on so small a scale, was illegal in Colorado. It wasn’t the first time such a bill had been proposed—a similar effort failed last year—and the decision, hailed by conservationists, is still controversial because of the complex system of water rights within the state; opponents of the bill say it will reduce the amount of water available to senior water rights holders. You can read more about the bill and its history here.
We’ve run articles in Stormwater dealing with the use of harvested rainwater—this one, for instance. A recent blog post from the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) delves a bit deeper into the related question of just how to put recycled water to use—specifically, things homeowners should think about before using water from the laundry to irrigate their landscaping. Using graywater—that is, water from clothes washing machines, bathroom sinks, tubs, and showers, as opposed to “black water” from kitchen sinks, dishwashers, and toilets—is becoming a more popular option in Arizona and elsewhere as people try to reduce their potable water use.
The AMWUA encourages the practice, but cautions that it needs to be done right. The post raises some excellent points that many of us wouldn’t have thought of. For example, certain detergents are better than others. (The blog contains a link to a list of popular commercial detergents and the characteristics of each, such as conductivity, alkalinity, and sodium, boron, and phosphate content, along with an explanation of what each of these means for the health of the soil and different types of plants.) You’ll probably have to give up using water softener, which adds too much sodium to the water. You don’t want to irrigate close to your house with graywater, because it can stain walls and damage the foundation. And you won’t want to use it to irrigate most kinds of food plants—those where the edible vegetable or fruit will come into contact with the irrigation water. (Although it’s fine for citrus and nut trees.)
The blog also urges homeowners who are considering the process to get a professional to handle the plumbing; one city even offers a rebate to help pay for installation of a graywater system. Still, AMWUA points out, even if homeowners don’t use the graywater themselves, many Arizona cities are putting it to use for them—recycling wastewater for irrigating parks and golf courses, cooling the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station, restoring groundwater supplies, or simply storing the water for future use. (If you’re storing graywater yourself, the blog cautions, make sure you’re not creating an ideal habitat for mosquitoes.)
One additional note on terminology: As one of Stormwater’s long-time readers—who is also a member of the American Rainwater Catchment Systems Association—has pointed out, the words “use” and “reuse” are commonly misapplied; we can’t reuse something that hasn’t been used before. “Whether we harvest rain or storm water, or wet-weather runoff from a roof, parking lot, or storm drain system, it is a first use. When captured and treated, this water resource is ready for non-potable and potable applications or uses. It is not a reuse, though most in our profession speak of reuse when talking about rain- or storm water capture and applications,” he wrote in an editorial for Stormwater. (You can read the whole article here.)
Are rain barrels or other lot-level means of rainwater harvesting commonly used in your area? What about large-scale recycling of water from treatment plants?
Excellent article on rain water harvesting, way to go!!!
The rain barrel law was needed here in Colorado, mostly because the existing regulations were ridiculous. Rain barrels are not going to take enough water out of the waterways to have an effect on much of anyone. Rain barrels won’t do a lot of good in this state as it tends to be rather dry, but if people want them then what is the harm? In closing, I would revisit one of the classic old sayings in this state, ‘This is Colorado where we drink whiskey and fight over water”.
Excellent article! We need more and detailed information on recycling (treated) graywater, all the information you can find and disseminate. How about including kitchen sinks, and treating and recycling wastewater from toilets as a completely separate issue?
Editor;
Articles on rainwater harvesting, storage and use, wastewater treatment, storage and recycling, inclusion of kitchen graywater in the treatment and recycling, while keeping toilet and similar wastewater totally separate, together with further research, lab work and experimentation, and frequent updates, are needed!
John Knauth, AIA
Australian rainwater harvesting industry has dealt with all these issues and have great solutions even with change-over devices to priorities harvested water sources with mains backup when the source water is ‘used’ up. However we also struggle with ‘reuse’ and ‘use’ of harvested water terminology.
Research has shown that our city mains water reached the drinking water standard for 92% of sampling whereas harvested rainwater reached drinking water standards for 88% of sampling. In our market greywater systems have not progress so well as rainwater and stormwater is a better source water with less treatment costs and more flexible usage.
Great to see rain barrels legalized now, so upwards and onwards with the benefits of rainwater harvesting. Love to connect with the market there with Australian quality solutions and perhaps larger, cost effective systems for household and commercial rainwater/stormwater solutions. But hey, any water source is a valuable sustainable approach where it can be used for household non-potable applications or reused (ie greywater) for basic irrigation applications.
The folks there must be tough to drink whisky like water!
In the State of Hawaii all residents use rain water collection for all there fresh water needs. Their systems collect all water from roofs and goes into a large containment system. They have a water treatment system to filter out contaminates. So if it is done here it should be allowed in every State that needs to conserve water. great webinar.
please give me simple methods to reclaim brown water
So good to hear about Colorado!
Yes, lots of terminology and technologies are being increasingly disseminated, but mostly important is that homeowners are empowered to re-use and direct water safely and effectively on their properties. California addresses alternative water supplies in it’s universal plumbing code and even allows for toilet flushing and clothes washing with rainwater. (Drought can increase urgency, innovation and collaboration Our local water district gives rebates for rainwater and greywater harvesting and for replacement of impervious pavement, and has a recycled water plant that treats wastewater for re-use in large landscapes (schools, parks, office complexes, HOAs). I’ve included my email address for any curiosities
Janice: a good point to reflect back to the readers that rain harvesting is not reuse; rain is identified as one of the three legs of supply identified in the Water Footprint methodology. More importantly though, while lot-level stormwater harvesting has the potential to be the most effective LID measure a city can implement, most municipal rainbarrel programs are as equally throw away useless as the awful re-purposed waste drums they distribute or subsidize. Without purpose built retrofit cisterns (above or below ground), preferably coupled with real-time automated operational management, cities simply pay lips service to (primarily) residential stormwater LID. In doing so they abandon roughly 41% of their impermeable surface runoff (rooftops) to conveyance or end of pipe management. Not to mention the very special place in hell reserved for municipal downspout disconnection programs that do not require rain harvesting of the rooftop runoff that they have taken out of the sanitary sewers only to abandon on the lots and subsequent stormwater management loadings of our urban rivers.
Thanks for clarifying rainwater as not reuse. I which it had been mentioned at the beginning of the article.
As for rainbarrels I wish they were outlawed everywhere. As a rainwater designer and installer my biggest competition is rainbarrels. Even the head of my water department and head of sustainability defer to rain-barrels when discussing rainwater harvesting. Rain barrels are a feel good solution. There is a need for them, but if you need more then a couple time to buy a tank.