Universal Lighting Technologies Announces Strategic Distributor Partnership with Schaedler Yesco

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., a global leader in lighting and a member of the Panasonic Group, is pleased to announce a partnership with Pennsylvania-based Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. to be an authorized distributor of its complete line of innovative lighting products.

“Universal is thrilled by Schaedler Yesco’s decision to stock the Universal line. They have extensive experience with advanced lighting technologies, which makes this a great fit to sell our innovative products,” said Jeff Bristol, vice president of east coast sales for Universal Lighting Technologies. “We are committed to supporting the Schaedler Yesco team, and as an Affiliated Distributor (AD) member, we are excited about this new partnership and the collaborative sales and marketing support we can provide for mutual growth and success.”

Subscribe to Energy Storage Solutions – new from Forester Media. Get weekly updates & reports on the people, applications, and technology driving growth in the Energy Storage industry. Subscribe Today – FREE!

Schaedler Yesco, a fourth-generation family and employee owned company, was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Schaedler Brothers began as a partnership focused on purchasing, plating, assembling and selling light fixture parts. Yesco (York Electrical Supply Company), which was itself incorporated in 1944 to distribute electrical supplies, merged with the company to create Schaedler Yesco. Today, the company is a leading wholesale distributor of electrical supplies, datacomm, automation, and commercial and residential lighting products in central Pennsylvania. It has 22 sites across Pennsylvania, including key locations such as Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Allentown.

“We are very excited to have Universal as an exclusive partner across all of our 22 locations in Pennsylvania,” stated Steve Shepps, Construction Solutions Manager of Schaedler Yesco. “We think their innovative energy saving products are an excellent fit with our focus towards offering energy saving solutions to our customers.”

Universal is a recognized global leader of the shift to LED and is invested in LED product development with North American manufacturing. Universal offers a technical support team to answer questions at 1-800-225-5278. For more information about Universal’s comprehensive product line, including the EVERLINE LED family, please visit www.unvlt.com.

About Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc.

Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of the Panasonic Group, operates Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. and Douglas Lighting Controls, two market leaders in the industry. Universal Lighting Technologies, based in Nashville, Tennessee, engineers LED solutions for commercial lighting applications as well as LED, linear fluorescent, compact fluorescent, HID, and eHID components. Douglas Lighting Controls, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, develops innovative controls systems and works to engineer energy-efficient, easy-to-install digital lighting-control solutions for commercial buildings, campuses and sports complexes throughout North America. Together, Douglas and Universal, provide customers with the most advanced lighting controls and LED components available today.