A Global Standard for a Resilient Urban Water Vision in Cities

Corinne Trommsdorff, IWA Cities of the Future Programme Manager, said: “This is the first key strategic partnership that supports the IWA Water-Wise Cities Initiative. This partnership will help accelerate the transition to water-wise cities throughout the world. It will enable us to reach and engage more key urban stakeholders towards impact-oriented actions to improve urban water as part of urban development. IWA is about using the power of the network to inspire and catalyse change. Arup is a Champion of water-wise cities, supporting the IWA network instigating champions amongst urban leaders and professionals”

Mark Fletcher, Global Water Leader at Arup, said: “The rapidly growing population in cities is putting increasing pressure on already scarce water resources. As a result we need to think and act wisely to find ways to do more with less, while ensuring that cities are resilient to floods, droughts and the challenges of growing water scarcity. Through our partnership with the IWA we can help civic leaders ensure that cities continue to have access to safe water and sanitation, putting water at the forefront of all future design and development.”

Arup’s partnership with the IWA’s Water-Wise Cities Initiative has the ultimate goal of inspiring other organisations, local governments, urban professionals and the community at large to take collaborative action, underpinned by a shared vision, to drive long-term solutions to the future of cities.

Dozens of cities, urban organisations and individual urban professionals have endorsed the IWA Principles for Water-Wise Cities, recognizing the importance of water for cities of the future.

About Arup

Arup is the creative force at the heart of many of the world’s most prominent projects in the built environment and across industry. From 92 offices in 40 countries our 13,000 planners, designers, engineers and consultants deliver innovative projects across the world with creativity and passion.

www.arup.com

About the International Water Association

The IWA is a unique, global knowledge hub for water professionals and anyone concerned about the future of water. It has sixty-year heritage connecting water professionals worldwide to find solutions to the world’s water challenges as part of a broader sustainability agenda. With members in more than 130 countries, the IWA connects scientists to practitioners and communities so that pioneering research delivers sustainable solutions. It further fosters technological innovation and drives best practice through international frameworks and standards. http://www.iwa-network.org

