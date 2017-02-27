AdEdge India Awarded Fluoride Project for 100 Sites in State of Bihar

AdEdge Water Technologies (AdEdge) today announced AdEdge India, a joint venture between AdEdge and InNow, LLC, was awarded the design, construction, and commissioning of 100 turnkey water treatment plants for fluoride removal in the State of Bihar. These systems will be installed in the communities of Banka, Dhuraiya, and Katoriya.

This marks the first fluoride water treatment project for AdEdge India. Previously, AdEdge India participated in an arsenic demonstration project in the State of West Bengal.

The fluoride treatment plants will use AdEdge’s AD74 activated alumina media in the process. AD74 has been designated as the best available technology for fluoride removal by several organizations, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are excited to given this opportunity to work with the Indian Public Health Engineering Department to provide fluoride treatment solutions to the 100 communities for this project,” says Ashwani Kohli, CEO of AdEdge India. “This project will have a tremendous improvement on the quality of life for millions of people in the State of Bihar, and we are excited to have the chance to make a positive impact in the water quality situation in the Indian Subcontinent.”

AdEdge has extensive experience in the removal of arsenic from water, as well as other contaminants, including iron, manganese, hydrogen sulfide, fluoride, nitrate, and uranium. AdEdge specializes in the engineering, design, manufacturing and supply of treatment solutions, specialty medias, innovative technologies and membranes that remove contaminants from process or aqueous streams.

For more information, please visit us online at www.adedgetech.com.