Arcadia, Florida Selects FATHOM to Enhance Utility Billing and Customer Service with Big Data

“FATHOM’s software solutions offer countless benefits to our utilities and residents that are simply unavailable through our current systems,” said Terry Stewart, city administrator for Arcadia. “These new tools will enable our potable water utility to operate with greater efficiencies, quicker response and benefit from enhanced accuracy of utility billing and metering – this partnership is a win-win for both utility operators and Arcadia residents alike.”

Using FATHOM’s software, the city of Arcadia expects to save enough money to offset the cost of the system. Arcadia has chosen to finance the implementation of FATHOM’s software suite over the life of the meters through FATHOM Capital. Through this financing plan, the FATHOM platform will pay for itself over time, without any additional capital or rate increases.

“Modern water utilities need tools built for the 21st century,” said Trevor Hill, chief executive officer of FATHOM. “Many communities across the United States still rely on older methods such as manual transcription of meter data for leak detection and customer billing. We’re proud to update Arcadia’s tools and bring new data-driven insights and cost-savings to the local community.”

The implementation of the turn-key project is expected to be completed by December of 2017 and will reach nearly 3,500 water meters throughout Arcadia.

About FATHOM

Based in Phoenix, AZ with offices in and Austin, TX and Alpharetta, GA, FATHOM is a software-as-a-service company helping water utilities do more with declining resources. With rapidly deployable, risk-free, cloud-based solutions that address all aspects of the meter-to-cash verticals for water utilities, FATHOM increases revenue, decreases costs and delights customers. FATHOM was built by a water utility, for water utilities and delivers a risk-free solution to more than 150 water utilities and partners around the world. There is strength in numbers. To learn more, visit www.gwfathom.com.

