Concern for Access to Federal Science, Research, and Data Under Trump Administration is Focus of Water Environment & Technology Article

A feature article in the April 2017 edition of Water Environment & Technology (WE&T) examines the call from scientists, researchers, and associations for the Trump Administration to uphold and protect the sharing of information and data from federal sources.

In the article “Science First,” WE&T staff writer LaShell Stratton-Childers explores the implications of the moves to restrict access to information and filter research and data from federal agencies, which sent shockwaves across the scientific community and water sector. The article shares concerns from leaders and experts about changes at agencies including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, NOAA, and NASA.

“This data and research is invaluable globally,” Stratton-Childers writes. “The data enable all sorts of entities to function and plan for the future. But what happens if this input of research is shut down or if the data are obscured? Can the integrity of the data still be deemed reliable? Many are asking these questions now.”

Stratton-Childers also goes on to explain measures taken to protect the integrity of existing data, including federal legislation introduced to keep an open exchange of data among federal scientists, their colleagues, and the public.

