Water DC Water and Xylem celebrate the installation of the first intelligent wastewater pumping system in North America











The two organizations also announce a Memorandum of Understanding to expand research to advance water’s digital future

Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today presented to DC Water the first installation in North America of Flygt Concertor, the world’s first wastewater pumping system with integrated intelligence. DC Water, one of the nation’s leading water and wastewater innovators, has a well-established track record of piloting and adopting leading-edge technologies to evolve its operations into smarter water infrastructure for the benefit of its customers and the community.

In the wake of a renewed interest in federal investments in infrastructure, DC Water and Xylem are coming together to highlight the urgent need for investing in smart water infrastructure to maximize operational productivity and benefit customers. In a report released earlier this month, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimated that the U.S. needs to invest a minimum of $123 billion per year in water infrastructure over the next 10 years to achieve a good state of repair.

In order to advance research and development in the area of smart water infrastructure and advanced data analytics in the sector, Xylem and DC Water today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on future innovation initiatives. The two organizations expressed a commitment to accelerating innovation through field-driven pilots that focus on increasing the productivity of managing water and wastewater and improve the resilience and sustainability of those operations.

“In the U.S., our water and wastewater infrastructure faces a daunting investment gap that places these critical systems at risk and leaves our communities vulnerable to the consequences of system failures,” said Patrick Decker, President and CEO of Xylem. “We are so pleased to be able to partner with DC Water – a true industry leader – to address these challenges, leveraging technology to develop new, more sustainable solutions. Our Flygt Concertor is a great example of the type of break-through technology that we believe will fundamentally alter the way water and wastewater is managed. Working together, we will be able to bring those solutions to fruition even faster.”

George Hawkins, CEO and General Manager of DC Water, said, “At DC Water, we’re always looking down the road for the next innovation that will help us do our job better, at less cost. This new technology accomplishes that and I’m excited about the implications not just for us, but for the industry as a whole. It’s also an important demonstration of partnerships between the best elements of private sector innovation and public sector operational know-how, and I’m proud to be on the forefront of this effort.”

Mr. Hawkins welcomed Xylem and guests to its Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant today for a demonstration of the Flygt Concertor wastewater technology, which was developed by Xylem in close collaboration with customers. This intelligent, connected solution significantly advances the sustainability of the wastewater sector by consuming considerably less energy, reducing inventory needs, ensuring reliable, clog-free wastewater pumping while also reducing the overall cost of ownership.

“DC Water is working on many innovations focused on leveraging digital technologies to maximize operation and maintenance efficiencies,” commented Biju George, Chief Operating Officer of DC Water. “The Concertor pump will enable us to achieve this not only through the new capabilities of the pump itself but also with the embedded data for efficient asset management.”

About DC Water

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water), is an industry leading multi-jurisdictional regional utility that provides drinking water and wastewater collection and treatment for millions of visitors, residents and employees in the District of Columbia, and also collects and treats wastewater for a population of 1.6 million in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia.

DC Water’s service area covers approximately 725 square miles and the enterprise operates the world’s largest advanced wastewater treatment plant (AWWTP) with a capacity of 384 million gallons per day and a peak capacity of 1.076 billion gallons per day. Blue Plains AWWTP consistently exceeds the nutrient removal limits in support of the Chesapeake Bay and is also a model in sustainability, with the world’s largest thermal hydrolysis facility and anaerobic digesters that together with the onsite combined heat and power plant provide a third of the plant’s energy needs. DC Water is in the process of also constructing deep tunnels, pump stations and treatment facility along with plans for green infrastructure on an unprecedented scale, to eliminate untreated combined sewer overflows.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services, and agricultural settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus, Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of solutions. The combined Company’s nearly 16,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2016 revenue of $3.8 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all — that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

