Drinking Water and Wastewater Grades Show Little Improvement in New ASCE Report Card

Drinking Water Received a D, Wastewater a D+ in 2017 ASCE Infrastructure Report Card

Yesterday, the American Society of Civil Engineers released its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, with many segments and sectors of the nation’s infrastructure received near-failing grades, including our drinking water and wastewater systems. This year’s report card graded drinking water a D and wastewater a D+. The US Water Alliance released the following statement in response:

Radhika Fox, CEO of the US Water Alliance, said: “Water is essential to everything we do. Every community in the country relies on drinking water and wastewater service, and many sectors of our economy are completely reliant on water as well. A D and D+ are daunting grades, but I am optimistic about our future because I see the innovative work of the members of the US Water Alliance every day.”

Fox continued: “I want to thank the ASCE for its steadfast work to shine a light on the incredibly important issue of infrastructure investment. It was a topic that was overlooked for far too long, but we believe is starting to get the attention it deserves. This report reinforces the fact that we need to make reinvesting in water a national priority.”

Read more about the ASCE report card here: http://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/

