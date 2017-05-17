Embrace the Water – An IWA Cities of the Future Conference 12 -14 June, 2017 Gothenburg, Sweden
What is the future of water-wise city design?
Embrace the Water 2017 convenes experts in urban planning and design, landscape architecture, water and wastewater management, urban innovation and governance to fast-track sustainable solutions to improve the resilience and liveability of cities.
Organised by the International Water Association, the conference will spur collaboration across disciplines and institutions to enable integrated design and water-centric decision making in cities of the future.
Designing water-wise cities, the ‘art of survival’
Cities are the future for humanity, but the failure to manage higher population density or withstand climate change impacts can result in a threat to water, energy and food resources, and have a profound impact on human health and well-being, the environment and the economy.
Water management strongly influences how we can develop cities to protect against floods and water scarcity risks, improve living conditions, and enhance the attractiveness of the city. Urban professionals need to work together to make water a central pillar of urban planning, and devise solutions to the critical challenges facing cities.
The themes for Embrace the Water 2017 focus on sharing experiences across a diverse range of topics, including:
· Visionary agendas for attractive and liveable cities
· Innovative blue-green solutions for growing and denser cities
· Technologies and approaches to enable smart urban design and management
· Resilience to flooding and water scarcity risks
· Building design and spatial planning for the recovery of water, energy and other precious materials
· Urban policies, governance and transdisciplinary water management
· Communication and community engagement for water-wise cities
Embrace the Water 2017 represents an invaluable opportunity to discover new thinking from the cutting edge of innovation in water-wise city design. Video footage and interviews of experts will be available on www.vimeo.com/iwahq