EPA Backs Pennsylvania Plan to Improve Water Quality

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has approved and helped fund a $141 million plan by Pennsylvania to implement 23 clean water infrastructure projects. The Intended Use Plan includes an award of $52,518,000 from EPA's FY 2017 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The plan by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is also funded with $10,503,600 state match, repayments from prior CWSRF loans, and interest earnings on CWSRF investments. "Rebuilding our nation's water infrastructure is a top priority for President Trump and EPA because all Americans deserve clean water," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "These strategic investments will yield real improvements in water quality for Pennsylvania communities."

Of the approved projects, those greater than $5 million include the following:

Projects in three communities involving the construction and installation of new public sewers to replace failing on-lot septic systems at many homes. These failing septic systems leech untreated and partially treated wastewater onto the ground, into the groundwater, and in the surface water of the communities:

A collective $25.5 million for four individual projects in Greene Township in Erie County;

$11 million to New Castle Sanitation Authority in Lawrence County;

$5.54 million to Howe Township Municipal Authority in Perry County;

Five projects to repair and replace aging infrastructure in the communities’ sewer collection systems. The aging sewers are undersized, cracked, and deteriorating causing untreated sewage to overflow into nearby rivers and streams.

$17.3 million to Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority in Westmoreland County;

$17.5 million to Pleasant Hills Authority in Allegheny County;

$10.9 million to Johnstown City in Cambria County;

$9.6 million to Yeadon City in Delaware County;

$6.4 million to Lower Yoder Township in Cambria County;

$5.5 million to Harrisburg’s Capital Region Water’s Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility in Dauphin County for its Headworks Screening Project which will improve the grit removal system thereby improving the operation and function of the facility.

The CWSRF program provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and other projects vital to protecting and improving water quality in rivers, lakes and streams for drinking water, recreation and natural habitat. The loans help communities keep water and sewer rates more affordable while addressing local water quality problems.

“PENNVEST is fortunate to partner with EPA and the local communities to help make these important clean water projects a reality. Due to the revolving nature of this loan program, repayments are targeted to help additional communities,” said Brion Johnson, Executive Director.

For more information about EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.

