Water Fluence Corporation Limited Launches SmartAerator™ TORNADO® for Wastewater Treatment Facilities « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 18, 2017









New energy efficient aerator provides immediate cost savings



Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC), a global leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, today announced the launch of its SmartAerator™ Tornado® that provides up to 50 percent annual energy savings for wastewater treatment facilities. The SmartAerator Tornado automatically regulates aeration levels and remotely monitors the wastewater processing performance of the Tornado aerator. This proprietary technology is a system of controls, sensors and variable frequency drives designed to significantly reduce the amount of energy required to aerate wastewater. Uniquely designed for the Tornado aerator, this technology is sold as a retrofit kit or with new aerators. Ideal projects are those that require large horsepower aerators and projects with multiple aerators where energy savings would be significant. Learn from the best – join us at StormCon, The North American Surface Water Quality Conference & Expo! We’ll be in beautiful Bellevue, WA (just outside Seattle) this August 27-31 and your peers from around the country will be there. Loads of classes, workshops & field trips to choose from. Check out the program here!

“The anticipated payback period for a typical SmartAerator installation is about two years for projects with several, high-horsepower Tornados working on site,” said Nii Mensah, General Manager for Fluence USA.

The SmartAerator comes equipped with a dashboard for tracking and reporting aerator performance, monitoring the aeration process and transmitting wastewater analytics to supervisory control and data acquisition

(SCADA) systems and mobile devices. It constantly samples wastewater oxygen levels and other process parameters while regulating aeration intensity depending on the wastewater’s characteristics at any given time. This eliminates over-aerating and conserves power, saving significant energy costs.

“The SmartAerator saves energy, that’s the bottom-line,” said Mario Coviello, P.E., Senior Electrical Engineer, Fluence USA. “With energy savings a high priority, customers can use this product to take advantage of financing incentives and cash rebates from their electrical utilities and co-ops.”

About Fluence Corporation

Fluence Corporation intends to become a leading global provider of fast deployment, smart, decentralized and packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence is addressing a market estimated at A$17 billion market in 2016, with substantial incremental growth opportunities in the China rural water treatment segment. Fluence has experience in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly-trained water professionals around the globe. Fluence provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery, to ongoing support and optimization of water-related assets. The group has core operations in North America, South America, China, the Middle East and Europe.

For more information please visit our website: https://www.fluencecorp.com.

