George Hawkins and Susan Story to Join US Water Alliance Board of Directors

The US Water Alliance, a national organization dedicated to advancing a sustainable water future for all, announced today that DC Water CEO and General Manager George Hawkins and American Water President and CEO Susan Story, will join its board of directors.

George Hawkins has served as the CEO and General Manager of DC Water since 2009, where he oversees the distribution of drinking water and wastewater collection and treatment for more than 680,000 customers in Washington, DC, and wastewater treatment for 1.8 million customers in Washington’s surrounding counties. Last year, DC Water was selected as a winner of the US Water Prize for its Bailey Bioenergy Facility, which is the first Water Resource Recovery Program of its kind in North America.

StormCon 2017 will be held in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Convention Center, Aug. 27–31 . Save $65.00 and register now

“The innovative work at the US Water Alliance continues to impress me, and I am so proud to support the organization’s critical mission. The Alliance has set an ambitious agenda and I look forward to working with the board and staff to tackle the country’s most pressing water challenges,” said Hawkins.

Susan Story has led American Water, the country’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, since 2014, after joining American Water in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer. Under Story’s leadership, American Water provides water, wastewater, and other related services to 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. Story brings over 30 years of utility leadership to the US Water Alliance’s board of directors, with previous executive positions in energy utilities across the country.

“The US Water Alliance was formed to unite diverse interests to advance a sustainable water future for all. I am pleased to be part of an inclusive organization that works across traditional silos to change the way that the nation views, values, and manages water and water resources,” said Story.

“I have long admired George and Susan’s leadership in the water industry. I am honored to have their deep expertise on our board and want to thank them for supporting our ambitious mission,” said Kevin Shafer, Chair of the US Water Alliance Board of Directors and Director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District.