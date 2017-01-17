GE’s Water & Process Technologies to Upgrade Chinese Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Luo Fang Wastewater Treatment Plant Will Become the Largest MBR Facility in China. Expanded Facility Will Treat 400 Million Liters per Day

GE’s Water & Process Technologies announced that it will supply its advanced wastewater treatment equipment for an upgrade of the Luo Fang Wastewater Treatment Plant in Shenzhen City, Guang Dong province, making it the largest membrane bioreactor (MBR) plant in China. The Luo Fang facility is responsible for treating municipal wastewater for the city of Shenzhen and once the upgrade is complete, will process 400 million liters of wastewater per day.

The Luo Fang facility is owned by Shen Zhen Water Group and started operation in June 1998. It is one of the biggest wastewater facilities in Shenzhen, serving over 650,000 residents. As the influent water quality is highly variable compared to how it was in the past and due to the growing wastewater treatment capacity needed, Shen Zhen Water Group decided to upgrade the Luo Fang plant.

StormCon 2017 will be held in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Convention Center, Aug. 27–31 . Save $65.00 and register now

The upgrade will enable the Luo Fang Wastewater Treatment Plant to meet new effluent standards while staying within the existing footprint of the facility. Using GE’s ZeeWeed* 500D membranes, the plant will increase its capacity by 150 million liters per day and will be able to reuse water.

Specifically, Water & Process Technologies will supply 408 membrane cassettes with 48 ZeeWeed 500D membrane modules, the control system of the MBR, including programmable logic controller panels with instruments, and InSight* Asset Performance Management platform. Water & Process Technologies also will provide engineering design, project management, commissioning and start up of the MBR system to the Luo Fang Wastewater Treatment Plant. Once the upgrade is complete, the Luo Fang plant will be able to process 400 million liters of water per day while providing environmental enhancements to its residents.

“The new and more stringent effluent requirements in China make our ZeeWeed technology a perfect fit for Shen Zhen Water Group’s expansion of its wastewater treatment plant,” said Kevin Cassidy, global leader, engineered systems—GE’s Water & Process Technologies. “More and more municipalities are turning to GE’s solutions for wastewater treatment and water reuse, as our MBR technology offers increased performance in a smaller footprint and is ideal for difficult-to-treat water.”

About Water & Process Technologies

With operations in 130 countries and employing over 7,500 people worldwide, GE’s Water & Process Technologies applies its innovations, expertise and global capabilities to solve customers’ toughest water and process challenges. It offers a comprehensive set of chemical and equipment solutions, as well as predictive analytics, to enhance water, wastewater and process productivity. Water & Process Technologies strives to enable customers to meet increasing demands for clean water, overcome scarcity challenges, strengthen environmental stewardship and comply with regulatory requirements.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com