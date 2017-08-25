Water How Are Global Conflicts Changing Water’s Value? « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 25, 2017









From the horn of Africa to the Middle East and India, harsh droughts and humanitarian crises are revealing water's role as a catalyst for conflict or as profound peacemaker. On August 29, Circle of Blue, the global water reporting organization, and the Stockholm International Water Institute will co-host H2O Catalyst, "From the Front Lines: How Global Conflicts are Changing Water's Value," a 90-minute interactive broadcast that will explore the front lines of today's water-related hotspots, global risks, and responses. Global experts, journalists, and participants from around the world will define and debate responses to challenges that are disrupting the lives of millions. The unique, interactive broadcast program is produced live from World Water Week in Stockholm and allows participation from anywhere. The event is free and open to the public.Visit the website to register.

H2O Catalyst comes as repercussions of water scarcity and access are moving across borders and upending lives and economies. A sharp drought was a contributing factor to the Syrian civil war and human migration, while radical groups are leveraging social stress caused by dry wells and crop failures. Already this year, amid the risk of famine and disease, there have been violent clashes in Kenya over grazing land and a deadly cholera outbreak in Yemen that has killed thousands.

From The Front Lines:

How Global Conflicts Are Changing Water’s Value

Drought, water scarcity, and resource mismanagement are incubating conditions for conflict

Live Interactive Broadcast

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

3:00p – 4:30p CEST

9:00a – 10:30a US-EDT

Experts and journalists will guide virtual breakout groups to explore:

Current global water hotspots;

Spillover effects that can turn local struggles over water into international security threats or peaceful responses;

How violence against women increases during times of drought and natural disaster;

Policies and interventions that can prevent conflict and reduce social and economic damage from water stress.

Discussion and break-out group leaders include:

Torgny Holmgren

Executive Director, Stockholm International Water Institute

Corinne Graff

Senior Policy Scholar, U.S. Institute of Peace

Sunya Orre

Director of Technical Services, National Drought Management Authority of Kenya

Geoffrey D. Dabelko

Director of Environmental Studies, Ohio University

Roger-Mark De Souza

Director of Population, Environmental Security, and Resilience, Wilson Center

J. Carl Ganter

Managing Director, Circle of Blue; Founder, Vector Center

Anders Jagerskog

Senior Water Resources Management Specialist, World Bank

Ramon Scoble

Hydro-Geologist and Environmental Adviser, Griffin Group in Yemen

Claudia Sadoff

Director General, International Water Management Institute

Brett Walton

Senior Reporter, Circle of Blue

Water: The top global risk

“Water’s true role in conflict and value in peace is coming to the fore,” said J. Carl Ganter, managing director of Circle of Blue and founder of Vector Center, which provides decision-grade intelligence(tm) at the intersection of water, food, and energy. “The profound risks are becoming realities and we have an urgent opportunity to organize around the water commons, more quickly identify and understand disruptive trends, and develop solutions to quench some of the world’s most vexing crises.”

The World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2015 ranked “water crises” as the planet’s most urgent issue of greatest potential impact. Water scarcity and supply are serious threats to people, business, the environment, and political stability across the world. To “ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all” is Goal #6 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

H2O Catalyst is produced in collaboration with Circle of Blue, Stockholm International Water Institute, The World Bank, The Government of the Netherlands, and Vector Center.

