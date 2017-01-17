IAPMO-Supported Legislation to Create NIST Plumbing Research Lab Reintroduced

The National Institute of Building Sciences’ Consultative Council released its 2016 report, Moving Forward: Findings and Recommendations from the Consultative Council, at its annual conference in Washington, D.C. The report is delivered to the President of the United States and Congress and contains detailed recommendations reflecting the consensus of the construction community on the topics of Workforce Development and Water Resources. IAPMO’s Pete DeMarco, Executive Vice President of Advocacy and Research, served as Chair of the Consultative Council in 2016.

Among the 19 specific recommendations contained in the Water Resources section is a call for re-establishing the plumbing research laboratory at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

IAPMO has long supported reconstituting the NIST plumbing research laboratory that was disbanded in the 1980s due to budgetary constraints, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Penn.) reintroduced legislation that would do so — H.R. 301 — on Jan. 5. IAPMO has provided input on water and energy efficiency to NIBS’ Moving Forward Report since 2010, and

DeMarco has led IAPMO’s involvement. The Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) and the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) also provided content for the water-related recommendations contained in the 2016 report.

“Serving as the Chair for the Institute’s Consultative Council for the past year was indeed a privilege,” he said. “The recommendations contained in this year’s Moving Forward report provide a policy framework for federal, state and local government to consider in addressing our nation’s considerable water and work force development needs. As it pertains to water and plumbing, and discussed in detail in the report, it’s time for our nation to deal with our emerging water problems head-on and lead the way in developing and implementing a holistic vision for the safe and efficient use of water. IAPMO looks forward to working with the Institute and other Consultative Council members to discuss our recommendations with the incoming administration and Congress.”

The Consultative Council assembles high-level building community representatives to make recommendations directly to the Executive and Legislative branches of government to improve the nation’s buildings and infrastructure. The Council’s 2016 Moving Forward report is available online at

http://c.ymcdn.com/sites/www.nibs.org/resource/resmgr/cc/NIBS_2016_CCReport.pdf. For more information

about the Consultative Council, visit http://www.nibs.org/?page=cc.

