International Desalination Association Announces that Holly Johnson Churman is Recipient of 2016-17 IDA Fellowship Award

The International Desalination Association (IDA) announces that Holly Johnson Churman, P.E., Technology Manager at Water Standard, has been named the recipient of its 2016-17 Fellowship Award.

Ms. Churman will receive a monetary award of $10,000 US and will participate in a four-week attachment with PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, host agency for the 2016-17 IDA Fellowship Program.

A statutory board under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, PUB is the water agency that manages Singapore’s water supply, water catchment and used water in an integrated way. PUB has ensured a diversified and sustainable supply of water for Singapore with the Four National Taps (local catchment water, imported water, NEWater, desalinated water), a globally recognized model for integrated water resources management.

Ms. Churman has worked in the water industry since 2008, and has been with Water Standard since 2012. There, her responsibilities as Technology Manager include managing efforts related to research, demonstration and integration of water treatment technologies as well as identifying, adapting and applying new technology and best practices for use in challenging energy industry applications. Previously, she was Senior Applications Engineer / Process Engineer – Desalination, at Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies.

She is actively engaged in industry associations, serving on the IDA Young Leaders Program Committee, the IDA Publications Committee, and the Technical Committee for the Produced Water Society. She was also a member of the Steering Committee for the 2016 American Water Summit.

Ms. Churman earned a M.S. in Environmental Engineering and Science from Stanford University and a B.S. in Environmental Engineering and Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Earlier in 2016, she was a lecturer at the Texas A&M GPRI Water & Wastewater Short Course, and she also served as an Undergraduate Teaching Fellow at MIT on the topic of “Solving Complex Problems.”

Inaugurated in 2008, the IDA Fellowship is one of the industry’s most prestigious awards. Its purpose is to promote greater interaction and sharing of knowledge, technologies and processes in the desalination and water reuse industry, thus benefitting not only the Fellow and host agency, but also the industry at large.

For further details about the IDA Fellowship Program and application guidelines, please visit www.idadesal.org or email education@idadesal.org.

About IDA

The International Desalination Association (www.idadesal.org) is the point of connection for the global desalination and water reuse community. A non-profit association, IDA serves more than 2,600 core members in 60 countries and reaches an additional 4,000 affiliate members. Its membership comprises scientists, end-users, engineers, consultants and researchers from governments, corporations and academia. IDA is associated with the United Nations as part of a growing international network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).