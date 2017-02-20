Kamstrup and Optiqua to Offer Solutions for Real-time Water Quality Monitoring

Kamstrup and Optiqua Technologies today announced their collaboration to bring Optiqua’s intelligent water quality monitoring solutions, in particular EventLab, to the Scandinavian, German and Polish markets. EventLab will be offered as part of Kamstrup’s intelligent water solutions portfolio, adding the water quality monitoring component to the established line of intelligent water meters.

Making water quality data available in real-time in combination with intelligent water metering holds the potential for improving relations with customers, optimising operations, quality management, asset management and much more. In short: the digital water utility provides total transparency in the distribution network and thus concrete benefits. To achieve this transparency, Kamstrup is actively cooperating with partners to integrate the required components beyond its own core portfolio.

StormCon 2017 will be held in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Convention Center, Aug. 27–31 . Save $65.00 and register now

The EventLab system, based on Optiqua’s patented and awarded optical sensor platform, is a real-time continuous water quality monitoring solution. EventLab strongly outperforms any traditional sensor technology for the purpose of overall water quality monitoring and contamination detection. It has a wide range of applications, including the monitoring of water quality at treatment plants, monitoring of water quality in distribution networks and monitoring the water quality at intake points/surface water monitoring. EventLab is currently being used by reputable utilities all over the world, and with Kamstrup this solution will now be available and implemented in a variety of applications in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Poland.

Jos-Willem Verhoef, Managing Director Optiqua says, ‘We are very excited about the opportunity to work together with such a reputable company as Kamstrup. It is our belief that a true intelligent water solution needs to include real-time water quality monitoring. The collaboration with Kamstrup, who shares this vision, underlines this vision and is a strong recognition of our technology and monitoring solutions. Through our cooperation with Kamstrup, a globally operating supplier of intelligent water solutions, EventLab becomes available to a large community of clients in new markets.”

Jesper Kjelds, Senior Vice President from Kamstrup is convinced that this partnership will provide the utilities with many benefits: ´By combining the monitoring solutions from Optiqua with our intelligent metering solutions, we are able to offer our customers added value. Combining real time water quality data with consumption data and other network information will provide the foundation for achieving operational savings through increased insight into network dynamics and reduced response time – thus taking important steps towards the intelligent water network.

About Kamstrup (www.kamstrup.com) – Kamstrup is a world-leading supplier of energy and water metering solutions. Our solutions support utilities and are also applied in properties with individual metering. For 70 years, we have delivered reliable, cost-effective ways to measure and manage energy and water consumption worldwide. By anticipating our customers’ challenges, we enable them to run a better business and inspire smarter, more responsible solutions for the communities they serve. Our solutions include consumption meters, smart metering systems, hosting and services, analytics and smart grid applications. All products are produced with the highest certifications for environmental safety and quality in our automated production facilities in Denmark.

About Optiqua (www.optiqua.com) – Optiqua Technologies develops innovative water quality monitoring solutions. All Optiqua products leverage patented andawarded lab- on-chip sensor technology. Applications of Optiqua’s products include real-time online monitoring of drinking water supply and distribution,protection of critical infrastructures and the rapid detection of specific substances in water samples. Based in the Netherlands and Singapore, Optiqua helpswater companies around the world safeguard the quality of their drinking water supply.