Kenneth Brockhorst Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Badger Meter

Brockhorst brings 20+ years of operations management expertise to growing water meter manufacturer Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has appointed Kenneth C. Bockhorst, 44, to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief operating officer. Bockhorst brings more than 20 years of experience in global operations management to Badger Meter, the only major independent water meter manufacturer in the United States. Bockhorst, who most recently served as executive vice president of the energy segment of Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU), will assume his role at Badger Meter on or before November 1, 2017. "Ken brings a wealth of valuable knowledge in global manufacturing and continuous improvement to his new role at Badger Meter, as well as extensive experience in delivering high-quality products and services in a competitive global environment," said Richard A. Meeusen, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Badger Meter. "One of our ongoing priorities is to develop the next generation of Badger Meter leaders. As a key member of the senior management team, Ken will play a vital role in developing strategies for our continued growth and innovation, both domestically and internationally."

As chief operating officer, Bockhorst will oversee the company’s municipal water and flow instrumentation manufacturing, engineering, sales and marketing and acquisition activities. He will also assume responsibility for the company’s continuous improvement initiatives and new product development.

Bockhorst spent the last six years at Actuant Corporation, a $1.1 billion diversified industrial company with operations in more than 30 countries. As executive vice president of the company’s $330 million energy segment, he oversaw 1,500 employees globally and managed the segment’s three business units. His previous roles included president of the Hydratight business unit and global vice president of operations for Enerpac.

During his tenure at Actuant, Bockhorst established a demonstrated track record of building strong customer relationships and motivated business teams, driving sales growth, executing robust operational excellence initiatives and improving profitability. He also developed and executed strategic plans that included major portfolio enhancements with both acquisition and divestiture activities. Prior to Actuant, he held product management and operational leadership roles at IDEX Corporation (from 2007-2011) and Eaton Corporation (from 1991-2007). Bockhorst earned a bachelor’s degree in operations management, marketing and human resources from Marian University and an Executive MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I’m thrilled to join such a capable senior leadership team at Badger Meter, a company I’ve long admired for its commitment to high-quality products, innovative technology, and helping customers improve their water usage and overall sustainability efforts,” said Bockhorst. “The Board and senior leadership team are a dynamic group that is committed to thoughtful, strategic growth, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this exciting time at Badger Meter.”

In fiscal 2016, Badger Meter achieved record sales, earnings and earnings per share, in addition to marking its 24th consecutive year of increased dividend payments. Over the past five years, the company has delivered an annualized total return to shareholders of 21.8 percent.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products

measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

