New York High School Students Win US Stockholm Junior Water Prize, Will Represent the U.S. in International Competition

In their winning paper, “A Novel Approach to Rapidly and Sensitively Detect and Purify Water Contaminated with Shigella, E. coli, Salmonella, and Cholera,” Chang and Thorpe note that waterborne diseases cause 3.4 million deaths annually, concentrated in countries lacking sanitary water. Chang and Thorpe engineered a system to efficiently detect and purify bacterial presence in a more rapid time frame with a lower detection limit than conventional methods. Graphene was utilized to create four specific biosensors through the immobilization of specific enzymes that target analytes released during the respiratory cycles of model organisms for Salmonella, Shigella, Cholera, and E. coli. The system successfully detected minute levels of bacteria in a rapid time frame and purified the water of pathogens.

“The scientific approach used was excellent and allowed Chang and Thorpe to develop high-quality, reproducible data,” said Jeannette Brown, chair of the SJWP Review Committee. “The process they developed is simple and rapid and can be used in both developed and developing countries to ensure safe drinking water. This was an outstanding project.”

The two U.S. runners-up were Ana Humphrey of Alexandria, Va., and Apoorv Khandelhal of Sammamish, Wash., who each received $1,000. Luca Barcelo of Greenwich, Conn., received the Bjorn von Euler Innovation in Water Scholarship Award from Xylem Inc.

“WEF is very proud to shine a spotlight on some of our country’s brightest high school students, who impress us all with their innovative projects that focus on protecting our precious water resources,” said Eileen O’Neill, WEF Executive Director. “These students give us great confidence in the future of water science and research.”

In the U.S., WEF and its Member Associations organize the regional, state, and national competitions with support from Xylem Inc., who also sponsors the international competition.

