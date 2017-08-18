Water QED Environmental Systems Announces Power Pro ESP™ Electric Sampling Pump « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 18, 2017









Pump offers high performance with low power consumption Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc., announces the release of its Power Pro ESP™ electric sampling pump. This electric pump utilizes cutting-edge pumping technology to achieve simple operation with sophisticated control. The Power Pro ESP pump combines the benefits of the two common types of electric groundwater sampling pumps on the market today, the high-powered pump and the disposable pump, into one efficient unit. High-powered pumps offer strength, with substantial depth capability, but need a heavy, bulky generator to run. Disposable pumps are lightweight and easy to move, but are not as powerful and can be expensive to repair or replace over time. QED pioneered the methodology of low-flow sampling used across the world, and used this expertise to develop an electric pump for low-flow sampling with low power consumption and smart sensor capabilities.

With other electric groundwater sampling pumps, it is often necessary to measure the cable and tubing before lowering the pump to achieve the proper depth. The Power Pro ESP pump eliminates this inconvenience with its unique in-water sensor. A green light indicates when the pump has hit water and numbered hash marks on the cable allow for easy measuring past the water line. The sensor also works in reverse to provide run-dry protection. When the sensor no longer detects water, it stops the pump and automatically restarts it when the water level recovers.

The Power Pro ESP pump is an all-in-one system with controls integrated directly into the cable reel. It has the power to do the job but is easy to use. With this perfect balance, the Power Pro ESP pump outperforms the average electric sampling pump.

For more information, visit www.qedenv.com/PowerPro.

About Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc.

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, a subsidiary of Graco Inc., is a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental pumping systems, landfill products, landfill gas products, and air strippers for use at landfills, mines, oil refineries and other industrial sites, as well as hazardous waste cleanup sites. Our products are used around the world for a wide range of environmental applications, including groundwater sampling, groundwater remediation pumping, landfill leachate and condensate pumping, landfill gas collection and control, landfill and biogas analysis, air stripping and VOC removal, and wireless data acquisition. Based in Dexter, MI, QED serves customers from support centers in Michigan and California. For more information, call 734-995-2547 or contact us at info@qedenv.com.

