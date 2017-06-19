Renowned Standard Methods Water Manual Updated, 23rd Edition now Available

Central to the book are quality control methods used in laboratory testing, as they play an important role in preventing water-borne infections and keeping people safe from a range of illnesses in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency. “Quality control is absolutely essential to ensure each method produces accurate results that help protect public health,” said Eileen O’Neill, executive director of WEF. “The techniques outlined in this book are developed and updated by the more than 300 water quality researchers on the Standard Methods Committee and undergo a rigorous review process.”

Water emergencies, such as the ongoing crisis in Flint, Michigan, reflect the need for stringent water standards nationwide to protect communities from the health effects of contaminated water. “The crisis in Flint demonstrates the urgent need for safe, clean drinking water in all communities,” said Georges Benjamin, MD, executive director of APHA. “Standard Methods continues to serve as a vital resource for water and wastewater analysis worldwide.”

