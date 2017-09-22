Water Scholarships for Utility Staff to Visit Other Utilities with Innovations of Interest « Previous Forester Media • September 22, 2017









Scholarships are available for utility personnel to visit other utilities with innovations of interest. The exchange, supported by WE&RF, WEF, and NACWA, provides an effective way for utilities to learn about and adopt new technologies quickly. As water resource recovery facilities (WRRFs) are transforming themselves into utilities of the future and becoming drivers of resource recovery, economic growth, and improved environmental performance, it is essential to implement innovative technologies, processes, and approaches. These scholarships enable staff to visit and see innovations in action at peer facilities. Utilities interested in investigating a new technology or learning about an innovative approach at another facility are encouraged to submit an application. Candidates may apply to visit facilities that use new technologies and processes, but also novel approaches to service, operations, and finance. If selected, the sponsoring organizations will provide travel support. The scholarships are administered through the Leaders Innovation Forum for Technology (LIFT), and are known as the Scholarship Exchange Experience for Innovation & Technology (SEE IT). Last year, the LIFT SEE IT scholarship helped fund 32 members from 11 utilities travel to see technologies in person. LIFT SEE IT is part of a broader water sector effort to provide the tools and resources necessary to help utilities transform facilities into leaders in water resource recovery. Do you have the proper BMPs to prevent post-fire erosion control disasters, including landslides, rock falls, and mud and debris flow? Get ahead while there’s still time! Join our panel of experts for a 5-session ForesterUniversity.com. Do you have the proper BMPs to prevent post-fire erosion control disasters, including landslides, rock falls, and mud and debris flow? Get ahead while there’s still time! Join our panel of experts for a 5-session Fire and Rain: Post-Fire Erosion Control webinar series (5 PDHs / 0.5 CEU) covering the ins and outs of post-fire erosion control applications, techniques, and best practices. Register at

“The LIFT SEE IT program provided an excellent opportunity for the City of Raleigh to continue to proactively plan for successful integration of its Bioenergy Recovery Project. There is no substitute for being able to see the technologies we are considering in operation and to have the opportunity to interact with the staff that are using them and the technical staff that were integral in their development, design, and implementation at these facilities” said Erika Bailey, City of Raleigh, one of the LIFT SEE IT 2017 scholarship recipients.

LIFT has identified 12 Technology Focus Areas as priorities, although applicants are not necessarily limited to these topics. Scholarship recipients will be required to record and share their experiences with peer utilities and others. The LIFT SEE IT Application is available on www.werf.org/lift/seeit. Applications are due December 15, 2017.

For nearly 50 years, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) has been the nation’s recognized leader in legislative, regulatory and legal advocacy on the full spectrum of clean water issues. NACWA represents public wastewater and stormwater agencies of all sizes nationwide. Our unique and growing network strengthens the advocacy voice for all member utilities, and ensures they have the tools necessary to provide affordable and sustainable clean water for all. Our vision is to represent every utility as a NACWA member, helping to build a strong and sustainable clean water future. For more information, visit us at www.nacwa.org

The Water Environment Federation is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of 34,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world. Since 1928, WEF and its members have protected public health and the environment. As a global water sector leader, our mission is to connect water professionals; enrich the expertise of water professionals; increase the awareness of the impact and value of water; and provide a platform for water sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.wef.org.

The Water Environment & Reuse Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, funds research, pilot projects, and technology demonstrations that maximize the value of water, including wastewater, stormwater, and other water sources. WE&RF is recognized worldwide as a trusted source of innovation and peer-reviewed research in wastewater, water reuse, and resource recovery. Visit www.werf.org.