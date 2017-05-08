Water Student Scientists to Compete to Represent the US in Stockholm Junior Water Prize Contest « Previous Forester Media • May 8, 2017









The Water Environment Federation (WEF) proudly announces that 59 high school students have been selected as the 2017 state winners of the U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize, the nation's most prestigious youth award for a water-related science project. The student winners from 48 states and Puerto Rico will now compete in the national finals June 16-17 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The exhibition and judging will take place at the Cone University Center from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Sat., June 16 and is open to the public. The national winner(s) will receive $10,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Stockholm, Sweden to represent the United States at the international competition during World Water Week on August 27 to September 1. The international winner(s) will receive $15,000 presented during a royal ceremony by the prize's Patron HRH Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize aims to increase students’ interest in water-related issues and research and to raise awareness about global water challenges. The competition is open to projects aimed at improving of water quality, water resources management, water protection, and drinking water and wastewater treatment.

“WEF is very proud to shine a spotlight on some of our country’s brightest high school students, who impress us all with their innovative projects that focus on protecting our precious water resources,” said WEF Executive Director Eileen O’Neill. “These students give us great confidence in the future of water science and research.”

In the U.S., WEF and its Member Associations organize the regional, state, and national competitions with support from Xylem Inc., who also sponsors the international competition. The Bjorn von Euler Innovation in Water Scholarship Award, a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Xylem Inc., will be also awarded to the state winner who demonstrates a passion for education, spirit of creativity, and innovation.

For more information on the Stockholm Junior Water Prize and to see the 2017 state winners: www.wef.org/resources/for-the-public/SJWP/.

About WEF

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of 33,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world. Since 1928, WEF and its members have protected public health and the environment. As a global water sector leader, our mission is to connect water professionals; enrich the expertise of water professionals; increase the awareness of the impact and value of water; and provide a platform for water sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.wef.org.