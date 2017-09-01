Suffolk County Water Authority Automates Response to Water Main Breaks with ARCOS

SCWA, which supplies safe, potable drinking water to 1.2 million residents on Long Island, has implemented an automated callout system for its Customer Service personnel as well as Construction Maintenance and Production Control departments that enables the water authority to expeditiously respond to, restore and report on water service interruptions. With a few keystrokes, the system automatically mirrors union agreements dictating the order of callouts and finds and confirms available crews in minutes.

When using the callout system after business hours, Szabo says the utility mobilizes crews and responds to work up to 40 minutes faster than the prior manual process. With the automated system, supervisors can now have paperwork ready, a “mark out” called in and be on site when crews arrive. SCWA has also used the ARCOS callout system to reach 800 customers who were without water for several hours, reducing its Customer Service workload from hours to minutes.

“Automated callout has also improved our reporting and analytics for callouts and overtime,” adds Szabo. “The automated callout system has eliminated union grievances on callouts and reduced legal expenses, along with improving our customer service.”

