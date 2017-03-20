Utilities Advocate for Investment in Water Reuse Infrastructure Safe, Reliable, Locally Controlled Water Supplies Essential to Economic Growth

WateReuse members from across the United States arrived in Washington, DC today to elevate water as national priority during the National Water Policy Fly-In, a highlight of Water Week 2017. WateReuse is participating with other water sector organizations to deliver a clear, consistent and unified message about the importance of water and water infrastructure to Congress and the Administration.

Safe, reliable, locally controlled water supplies are essential to livable communities that foster healthy environments, robust economies, and a high quality of life. Recycling water to meet local needs for irrigation, agriculture, energy generation, manufacturing, and drinking is gaining momentum across the country.

“To grow the economy, we need to invest in infrastructure – that means better roads, safer bridges and a sustainable supply of clean water,” said WateReuse Executive Director Melissa Meeker. “Investing in water recycling will not only create jobs now but also ensure a reliable supply of clean water for sustained economic growth.“

During the week of March 19 – 25, hundreds of water, wastewater and recycled water professionals, thought leaders, stakeholders and grass roots supporters will gather and advocate for national policies that advance clean, safe, affordable and sustainable water for all Americans. On March 22, the Rally for Water on the US Capitol grounds will focus lawmakers and the nation on the crucial issues that impact the sustainability of, and public access to, clean water in America. Key congressional members have agreed to attend and speak.

The goals of Water Week are to strengthen the partnership between the federal government and the water sector, emphasize the importance of investment in water infrastructure and research, continue to inform policymakers about crucial water-related issues, and to inspire them to act.

Water recycling is purifying wastewater for a beneficial use, rather than simply disposing of it. During Water Week, WateReuse will continue its ongoing work of informing lawmakers and policymakers about the benefits of water recycling and in advocating for the legislation and investment outlined in the association’s 2017-2021 Action Agenda to advance the more widespread use of recycled water.

