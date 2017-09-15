Water Water Environment Research Open Access Article Compares Ammonia Removal Methods « Previous Forester Media • September 15, 2017









An evaluation of zeolite-based systems for ammonia removal is the topic of the open access article in the September 2017 special issue of Water Environment Research (WER) on adsorption. Special issue guest editor Kari Brisolara said: "Ammonia may negatively impact aquatic, terrestrial, and atmospheric domains, but in contrast is a valuable asset in terms of fertilizer needs. This paper presents further research into not only the adsorption capabilities with regard to ammonia removal, but also its potential for recovery." The zeolite utilized in the study "demonstrated promising performance with respect to four principal parameters cost–effectiveness, ammonia removal efficiency, performance on regeneration, and ammonia release percentage," Brisolara said.

Selected WER articles such as this one are available free to the public on a monthly basis through an open-access program. In addition, authors can pay a fee to make their accepted articles open access. Click here to download “Applicability of Zeolite Based Systems for Ammonia Removal and Recovery From Wastewater,” by Pallabi Das, Bably Prasad, and Krishna Kant Kumar Singh.

Published by the Water Environment Federation since 1928, WER is a popular professional journal that features peer-reviewed research papers and research notes, as well as state-of-the-art and critical reviews on original, fundamental, and applied research in all scientific and technical areas related to water quality, pollution control, and management.

Originally known as the Sewage Works Journal, WER is available in both print and online formats and receives approximately 400 new research submissions each year.

