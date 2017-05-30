Water Planet Appoints Helguera Tecnologias del Agua as Exclusive Distributor for PolyCera® Membranes in Mexico

“Mexico, like many countries, is focused on water reclamation for reuse, helping industries become more productive and profitable by reducing production costs, lowering wastewater disposal costs and reducing the need to tap fresh water sources. We are already working with Helguera Tecnologias on a number of projects that will leverage the technological superiority and economic benefits of PolyCera in this growing market,” said Eric Hoek, CEO of Water Planet.

“Helguera Tecnologias del Agua brings more than 26 years of experience in designing, integrating and supplying water systems in Mexico, Central and South America, using the most advanced technologies in the market. We are very proud to add Water Planet’s revolutionary PolyCera membranes to our portfolio of water treatment technologies,” said Ing. Alberto Helguera R, CEO of Helguera Tecnologias del Agua, SA de CV.

Water Planet’s PolyCera represents a new generation of polymeric membrane materials, adapted from Nobel Prize winning chemistry into breakthrough membrane structures that exhibit unique performance properties unlike conventional polymeric and ceramic membranes. With their distinctive combination of high hydrophilicity, permeability and robustness, PolyCera membranes extend the range of ultrafiltration performance beyond conventional ceramic and polymeric membranes.

About Water Planet

Based in Los Angeles, California, Water Planet (www.waterplanet.com) sells the world’s first smart membrane products, which make ultrafiltration reliable and affordable even in the most challenging applications. PolyCera® robust, easy-to-clean ultrafiltration membranes and IntelliFlux® self-adaptive ultrafiltration membrane controls mean more water and less cost.