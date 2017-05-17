Water Technology Trends Survey Results Now Available

General access to the visualization tool allows users to look at aggregated data and analyze it based upon facility type, size, location, and technology while members of the LIFT Utility Working Group (comprised of WE&RF utility subscribers) will be able to drill down deeper and see detailed survey results including utility specific information to help facilitate peer-to-peer networking.

The survey will remain open to utilities throughout 2017 and the visualization tool will be updated regularly to reflect newly collected data. WE&RF plans to reissue the survey within the next two to three years to monitor and assess the continued uptake of water innovation over time.

