WateReuse California Recognizes Recycled Water Leadership

The 2017 WateReuse California Awards were presented today to recycled water facilities, customers, and advocates that are leaders in creating sustainable, locally controlled water supplies across the state. The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the Annual California Conference at the Westin San Diego.

StormCon 2017 will be held in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Convention Center, Aug. 27–31 . Save $65.00 and register now

“These deserving winners are great examples of why California leads the nation in recycled water innovation,” said WateReuse California Managing Director Jennifer West.

The following awards were presented:

· Recycled Water Agency of the Year – Small: City of American Canyon

· Recycled Water Agency of the Year – Medium: Padre Dam Municipal Water District, Helix Water District, City of El Cajon and County of San Diego (East County Advanced Water Purification Program)

· Recycled Water Agency of the Year – Large: Eastern Municipal Water District

· Recycled Water Community Outreach and Public Education Program of the Year: Pure Water Monterey

· Recycled Water Customers of the Year: City of Dublin, Lake Mission Viejo Association, Rose Hills Memorial Park

· Recycled Water Staff Persons of the Year: Brent Eidson, City of San Diego Public Utilities Department; Roshanak Aflaki, City of Los Angeles, LA Sanitation

· Recycled Water Advocate of the Year: Patricia Tennyson, Katz & Associates

The 2017 WateReuse California Annual Conference continues through Tuesday, March 21.

About WateReuse

WateReuse is the only national trade association dedicated solely to advancing laws, regulations, funding and public acceptance for water recycling. Our members include national leaders who are achieving water resiliency through policy, projects, innovation, education and knowledge sharing.

