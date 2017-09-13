Water WEF Launches Podcast Words On Water « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 13, 2017









The Water Environment Federation (WEF) has launched a podcast titled Words On Water to feature conversations with influential and interesting people who work in the water sector. The podcast can be found at www.wef.org/wordsonwater and is available on iTunes. Words on Water will feature interviews with prominent individuals who work on water issues. Through these conversations, episodes will explore topics including infrastructure, innovation, and technology, resource recovery, workforce, research, and public awareness. Listeners will also hear the latest news from WEF.

“Conversations about water are so fascinating, particularly during this transformational time when the water sector faces both difficult challenges and tremendous opportunities,” said Travis Loop, the host of Words On Water and WEF’s Senior Director of Communications and Public Outreach. “WEF looks forward to evolving and growing the podcast so that it is a valuable source of information on the water sector and welcomes listener input to help that process.”

The first episode of Words On Water features Eileen O’Neill, the Executive Director of WEF, who discusses what it is like to lead an organization with 34,000 members from all areas of the water sector. O’Neill also talks about what makes her hopeful about the future of water, as well as the greatest obstacles facing the industry.

Words On Water episodes will be published at least every two weeks. The next two episodes will feature Kevin Shafer, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Chairman of the Board of the U.S. Water Alliance, and Rudy Chow, Director of Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

Access the Words On Water podcast at www.wef.org/wordsonwater

