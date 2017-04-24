Xylem Executives to Share Perspectives on the Water Sector’s Growing Adoption of Smart Water Technologies at Global Water Summit 2017

Executives from leading global water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL), including President and CEO Patrick Decker, will participate in forums focused on examining emerging trends in the water sector, particularly the adoption of smart technologies, at the Global Water Summit 2017, taking place in Madrid, Spain on April 24-25. The winners of the Global Water Awards will also be announced at the event and Xylem is shortlisted in the ‘Smart Water Company of the Year’ category.

On Tuesday, April 25, Mr. Decker will participate in the ‘CEO Forum’ to discuss key issues facing the global water sector, including the impact of globalisation and the digital revolution, and share perspectives on the role of advanced technologies in advancing the water sector’s migration to smart infrastructure. Intelligent technologies in the water space can reduce energy consumption and costs, contribute to lower emissions, and improve operational efficiencies, all of which can help customers better afford investments in clean water and improved sanitation.

“Advancing intelligent, sustainable water infrastructure is central to Xylem’s vision to accelerate the smarter management of water but this cannot be achieved in isolation; collaboration is key,” said Mr. Decker. “As an industry, we have an opportunity to play a leading role in driving the migration to smart infrastructure by pushing the boundaries with integrated, intelligent solutions that add value for our customers. I look forward to productive dialogue during the Global Water Summit as we better define the roadmap to a more secure water future.”

Mike Otten, Director of Xylem’s Systems Intelligence Center of Excellence will participate in the ‘Digital Strategy’ panel discussion on Monday, April 24. This session will address key topics including the internet of things (IoT), scalability and security of digital platforms, and the role of water digitization in smart cities. Mr. Otten will discuss strategies to improve the pace of smart technology adoption in the water sector.

Xylem believes that making water networks more intelligent is central to solving its customers’ most complex water challenges. Investing more than ever in R&D, Xylem’s intelligent technologies set industry benchmarks for efficiency. In 2016, the company introduced the world’s first intelligent wastewater pumping system, the Flygt Concertor. In addition, Xylem’s strategic acquisitions of Sensus, a leader in smart metrology, network communications and advanced data analytics, and Visenti, which offers a suite of services to intelligently manage water networks, have significantly expanded Xylem’s smart infrastructure offerings and expertise.

Xylem is a silver sponsor of the Global Water Summit, which will explore the growing intersection of water management with environmental issues, such as waste and energy, driven by smart technologies, and how intelligent synergies blending finance and technology can deliver solutions for both industry and public utilities.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services, and agricultural settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus, Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of solutions. The combined Company’s nearly 16,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2016 revenue of $3.8 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.