Xylem publishes its 2016 Sustainability Report: Why We Solve Water

In the report, the Company details its progress against its five-year sustainability goals, which include reducing water use by 25 percent and greenhouse gas emission intensity and waste-to-landfill by 20 percent each. Xylem increased its vitality index goal from 25 percent to 30 percent by 2020, which reflects the addition of the Sensus business, a leader in smart metering and network technologies. The Company defines its vitality index as the percentage of sales from products launched in the past five years.

Xylem also is committed to driving external engagement on water challenges in order to advance research and dialogue around sustainable water management solutions. Through Xylem Watermark, the Company’s corporate citizenship initiative, Xylem colleagues around the world are making an impact in their own communities by volunteering in water-related activities. The Company’s employees logged more than 21,000 volunteer hours in 2016.

Earlier this month, Xylem issued a statement outlining its continued commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, highlighting the need for practical solutions and innovative technologies to help global communities mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to its resulting effects, such as prolonged drought and increased flooding.

