A Fracking Fiasco
Getting to the bottom of fracking’s role in groundwater contamination
Fracking, a fossil-fuel extraction technique in which drilling companies inject high-pressure liquids (frackwater) into the ground to break open rock formations containing oil or gas, is known to have detrimental effects on the environment. Frackwater can contain a myriad of chemicals including benzene and xylene as well as potentially dangerous naturally occurring chemicals. In addition, drilling companies often dispose of this used frackwater fluid in unlined pits. As a result of these practices, fracking has been linked to the presence of toxic compounds in aquifers and groundwater sources.
Fracking is the only industry allowed to inject toxic chemicals into underground sources of drinking water, writes Rob Jordan in a Stanford University press statement. This is an astonishing fact, especially troubling to the many individuals that work to protect our nation’s waterways and freshwater resources.
StormCon 2017 will be held in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Convention Center, Aug. 27–31. Save $65.00 and register now to earn educational credits; learn in sessions, workshops, and interactive tour formats; network with other attendees from around the world; and see technology from 185 exhibiting companies.
A new study published in Environmental Science & Technology confirms that fracking operations near Pavillion, WY, have contaminated underground sources of drinking water and have made it unsafe for consumption. While various organizations have attempted to address the issue in the past seven years, this new study represents the first conclusive, peer-reviewed report. It was directed by former EPA staff member Dominic DiGiulio and Rob Jackson, both currently fellows at Stanford School of Earth, Energy, & Environmental Sciences.
Pavillion is located in Fremont County in central Wyoming. According to EPA reports, eight groundwater wells provide municipal water for about 231 residents, while about 80 private water wells are used for drinking water, irrigation, and stock watering.
In 2008, the residents of Pavillion expressed concern over the foul taste and odor of their drinking water. The local EPA office responded to complaints and conducted water samples from March 2009 to April 2011. EPA’s federal level team and DiGiulio became involved in January 2010. The Agency collected ground water samples from domestic wells and two municipal wells and detected high concentrations of methane, dissolved hydrocarbons, and diesel range organics (DRO). In 2011, EPA issued a preliminary draft of a report.
Three years later, having never finalized its findings, EPA turned its investigation over to the State of Wyoming. The state released a series of reports without firm conclusions and the investigation stalled.
In the new study published March 29, 2016, DiGiulio and Jackson build upon the 2011 EPA report by documenting the occurrence of fracking chemicals in underground sources of drinking water and addressing their impact on groundwater quality. The report further suggests that the entire groundwater resource in the Wind River Basin may be contaminated with chemicals linked to hydraulic fracturing.
According to data gathered by EPA and consolidated in the report, thousands of gallons of water and chemicals were injected at high pressure into the wells. DiGiulio says that about 10% of the mixture contained methanol, a simple alcohol that can trigger permanent nerve damage and blindness in humans if consumed in sufficient amounts.
“Geologic and groundwater conditions at Pavillion are not unique in the Rocky Mountain region,” says DiGiulio in a press statement. “This suggests there may be widespread impact to underground sources of drinking water as a result of unconventional oil and gas extraction.”
The study will likely have implications beyond Wyoming, since states like California, Colorado, Montana, and North Dakota all have relatively shallow fracking operations and could find that their water sources are contaminated as well.
“This is a wake-up call,” says DiGiulio. “It’s perfectly legal to inject stimulation fluids into underground drinking water resources. This may be causing widespread impacts on drinking water resources.”
What are your thoughts?
I am confused by one principle statement in this article, namely, that “It’s perfectly legal to inject stimulation fluids into underground drinking water resources.”
Is this saying it is legal to inject fracking fluids into water-saturated underground strata known to be used as water sources for human and animal use? I did not think this is correct. It was my impression state and federal law require the protection of underground water sources, and if in fact fracking fluids escape the fracking drilling operation and migrate into any surrounding water-filled strata, it is by accident, not by design.
Additionally, this statement would seem to indicate oil and gas deposits “co-exist” in the same strata as water-saturated strata where groundwater is extracted for surface uses.
I am not an expert in these matters, but I am trying to clearly understand both the law involved as well as the assertions being made in this article.
Stevan, thank you for your thoughts and questions. Here are two articles that may offer deeper insight into the situation.
First, the press release cited in the blog post: http://news.stanford.edu/news/2016/march/pavillion-fracking-water-032916.html
Second, a comprehensive piece that digs deeper into the issue: http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fracking-can-contaminate-drinking-water/
Laura:
Thank you for those links. Having read the article, I do not see anywhere, any evidence which indicates “It is legal” to inject “stimulation fluids” into groundwater resources. Therefore, I must conclude my original reaction is correct, and your article twice allows a nonfactual statement regarding the LEGALITY of injecting fracking fluids into groundwater formations.
I think regardless of one’s position on fracking in general, or shallow fracking in particular, it does not enlighten the discussion to propagate such inaccurate “statements of fact.” The activities involved must be judged and appropriately regulated to assure the protection of water resources, of that there should be no doubt. Let’s not allow the issue to be clouded in peoples’ minds any more than it already may be.
Stevan
There was an amendment to the Clean Water Act. It is called the Haliburton Amendment (yes, VP Dick Cheney). According to the terms of this amendment, fracking is allowed to inject chemicals into our water AND THE FRACKING COMPANIES DO NOT HAVE TO REVEAL WHAT CHEMICALS THEY ARE USING! I read somewhere that upwards of 632 chemicals are injected in order to frack, and if they are harming us, well, tough.
I have read the Halliburton Loophole, and while I do not agree at all with it having been granted, I still do not see any language which makes it “legal” for fracking fluids to be intentionally injected into groundwater formations.
I reached out to the study’s lead author to best address your concerns. Domenic DiGiulio explains:
“In the absence of use of diesel fuels (now defined by EPA by chemical abstract number) in stimulation fluids, it is in fact legal in the United States to inject stimulation fluids into formations meeting the definition of Underground Source of Drinking Water (USDW). This is a result of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 which largely exempted hydraulic fracturing from federal regulation. Hydraulic fracturing is unequivocally occurring in USDWs. This was documented by EPA in 2004 in a study of hydraulic fracturing for coal bed methane recovery.
In some USDWs, natural gas and water resources are co-located. That is, over geologic time, gas has displaced water in some sandstone lenses (lenses have both partial water saturation and partial gas saturation). However, in nearby sandstone lenses, there is full or nearly full water saturation (i.e., water-bearing sandstone units).
Field operators target areas of partial gas saturation and avoid areas of water saturation. Thus, impact to USDWs is in no way purposeful. In fact, field operators do all they can to avoid injecting stimulation fluids in or near water-bearing units because it results in produced water which must be disposed of in some way. However, given the proximity of sandstone lenses of partial and full water saturation, it is difficult to eliminate the possibility of entry of stimulation fluids into water-bearing sandstone units.
Hydraulic fracturing into USDWs is widespread to support coal-bed methane extraction which accounts for about 9% of US natural gas production. The Pavillion Field is a combination of conventional and “tight gas” production. Tight gas production accounts for about 26% of US natural gas production. We have no idea how widespread hydraulic fracturing is in tight gas deposits. This needs to be studied. Given the fact that these two sources of gas account for about 35% of US natural production, hydraulic fracturing in USDWs is potentially widespread in this country.”
Is hydraulic fracturing — used for more than 60 years to produce oil and natural gas — safe?
The “safe fracking” question has been asked and answered many times over by government regulators, scientists and other technical experts, and they have concluded that hydraulic fracturing is a fundamentally safe technology. Interior secretaries and EPA heads have repeatedly said that fracking can be done, and is being done, so that it doesn’t present environmental or public health problems.
That’s been the case for decades, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, a former petroleum engineer and a former president of REI, the outdoor equipment retailer, said in May. Jewell’s predecessor, Ken Salazar, testified to Congress that hydraulic fracturing “has been done safely hundreds of thousands of times” and warned lawmakers against anti-fracking “hysteria.”
the sky is not falling!
EPA Releases Draft Assessment on the Potential Impacts to Drinking Water Resources from Hydraulic Fracturing Activities
Draft Assessment of the Potential Impacts of Hydraulic Fracturing for Oil and Gas on Drinking Water Resources
http://cfpub.epa.gov/ncea/hfstudy/recordisplay.cfm?deid=244651&utm_campaign=GR-20150605-TWiW%20Email&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua
The EPA’s peer-reviewed draft assessment confirms what many investigators have already published (1). The scientific and technical consensus agree that Horizontal Drilling and Hydraulic Fracturing can be accomplished in an environmentally compatible manner – provided Good Engineering Practice is applied. The following lists examples of a Proper Engineered Project:
• Achieving Adequate Well Integrity by Monitoring Cementing Application
• Recycling and Reuse of Flow-Back and Production wastewater – reducing disposal costs and localized earthquake effects by elimination waste injection wells
I have been working with USEPA’s Scientific Advisory Board [SAB] on Hydraulic Fracturing since April 2014 (2).
The EPA’s summary conclusions will not change New York and Maryland bans on horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Unlike the USEPA study these bans were not based on peer-review science and application of Sound Engineering Practice.
Discussions during 2/1/16 SAB focused on clarifying first draft for better understanding by lay public – conclusions remained. Backup of SAB mostly academics from petroleum engineering and geology to environmental impact.
Please refer to my input to SAB
Goodwin, R.W. “ENVIRONMENTAL PERSPECTIVE HYDRAULIC FRACTURING” Published by USEPA on 4/4/13; http://yosemite.epa.gov/sab/sabproduct.nsf/D3AE85DC5A40EEC885257CB3004E03F8/$File/Public+comments+submitted+by+Goodwin,+Richard-4-4-14.pdf
Richard W. Goodwin west Palm Beach FL
Wondering why EPA’s investigation stalled… Given that the fossil fuel industry is well-known for throwing large sums of money at PR campaigns to ‘spin’ things a certain way, despite the hard evidence found in places like Pavillion, one has to wonder if the investigation was purposely stalled. This has an unpleasant smell, similar to methane and other VOC’s. Despite the claims, some of them from the EPA, that fracking isn’t dangerous, there is a mounting body of evidence to the contrary.
You, my friend, are a bigger problem than any frac water have ever caused. Here’s why: bad, poor, incorrect information has caused many many people to erroneously support legislation and pass legislation to significantly restrict (unfairly) our petroleum industry. FOR EXAMPLE: you state that drilling in North Dakota and Montana is shallow. Where did you get that information? It is downright wrong. How do I know? I have been here in the Bakken of the northern plains for mre than ten years. Two of those years were spent roughnecking on drilling rigs. Six of those years were spent hot oiling, the oilfield’s most dangerous work. Every well that I was a part of drilling went straight down about 10,000 feet before the kickoff point. That is the point where we begin to build the curve. It then takes approximately 1,000 vertical feet to build the curve out to the horizontal plane. This puts the end of the drilled bore about 11,000 down below the ground surface. While drilling an oil well here, about the first 70 or so feet is the conductor which is a bare pipe about 24 or larger inches in diameter and set into place by a separate truck mounted driller before the drilling rig arrives on location. Then we drill what we call “surface” which goes down a couple to a few thousand feet. This depth is determined specifically for each well by engineers who determine the surface casing depth based on the geology around the planned wellbore. We drill this section of the well quickly. We call it fast holing. As of particular note, we drill with FRESH WATER and environmentally friendly additives. This is true even when the environmental temps reach 50 degrees below and colder. This makes our work significantly more difficult considering that fresh water freezes in a couple seconds in these cold conditions. But we do it anyway specifically to protect the water table. When that depth is reached, we trip in and cement the surface casing into place. We then continue drilling down to the kick off and drill the curve. The ground casing, smaller in diameter than the surface casing, is then tripped into place and cemented in inside the outer surface casing.
At this point, these well bores are isolated from surface ground water by three layers of concrete reinforced with very strong engineered for the application steel pipe. If there is any situation in which any wellbore product enters the water table, it is most likely a failure of the cement. NOT BECAUSE WE HAVE SHALLOW WELLS.
So, I am sorry to have to tell you that you’re wrong, but people in journalism with informational accuracy standards as low as yours writing articles like this negatively influencing readers who have no idea how the oilfield really works cause a tremendous amount of misunderstanding about our industry.
We DO NOT USE UNLINED PITS for drilling. Not in the more than ten years I have been out here have we ever run drilling rig fluids through unlined pits. In fact, when we did actually use pits (I’ll get to that in a moment), the oil companies were obsessive about protecting the liner. It is a very strong mat material. Any company found responsible for puncturing a hole in a pit liner got run off. The whole company. Yes, they were that particular about it.
I say “were” because in North Dakota, pit drilling was outlawed several years ago over some dead birds found on a couple oil well locations and a couple of these birds were found around drilling rig pits. When the investigators finished their investigation, the report did not fault the oil company or any other company for the deaths of the birds. But it was too late. The laws were changed and put into place quickly. Pit drilling was outlawed. Even though the oil companies put fancy bird nets over the pits specifically to protect the birds (at great expense), pots were outlawed. The drilling companies had to adjust and re engineer their circulating systems to closed circuit and mechanically separating the cuttings and solid well returns into dry bins that could be scooped out, dumped into side dump semi trailers and hauled off to special grounds built specifically for contaminated solid waste. Astronomical expense for every stage of that adjustment.
So, if you want to print the errant garbage that I read in this article, just remember these things: every dollar added to the cost of producing a barrel of oil ultimately gets passed down to the end consumer. YOU, ME. Every product that comes from petroleum gets more expensive. The list of petroleum derived products YOU USE EVERY DAY is so long that to take all of them away from you in one day would cause you to cease to be able to function as you do now.
Next, all of these thousands of oilfield workers who are now dispersing throughout the country looking to replace their good oil jobs they just lost are arriving in your town looking to take your job from you. Why? Because they remember unfair, untrue trash you wrote wrote about us in articles like this one. Plant wheat. Harvest wheat. What comes around, goes around.
I would like to make a final note here about the handful of dead birds that took away our (lined) pit style drilling. The birds were ultimately determined to have died by means unrelated to the oil processes and when the investigationwas underway, it was discovered that thousands upon thousands of birds, (shhhh, even federally protected ones like THE BALD EAGLE) are slaughtered annually by the thousands of windmill blades now in place all across our country by the supposed “green” energy machineswe call wind generators. But there is another aspect to this whole process that few know and fewer understand. (I’ve been a welder more than 20 years), the amount of polution released into our atmosphere just MANUFACTURING these monster machines is significantly MORE than any environmental quality improvement they make throughout their useful life. Yes, that is proven fact. The wind generators that make electricity with “just wind” and kill thousands of birds, even federally protected ones, create more polution in just manufacturing the machines than they can possibly save throughout their projected useful life. I wonder how much petroleum product is needed to manufacture a windmill. Hmmmm.
I think maybe you should do some deeper, more neutral research on your articles and you will see that our industry does a whole lot more good than bad and is a lot less damaging to our environment than you say (yes, even ground water) and even the “green” industries whose existence would not even be possible without our petroleum products. Process that. I’ll let myself out. Thanks.
I am grateful for the details supplied above. Very helpful to someone trying to evaluate this. A couple observations. The precautions and protections to groundwater he described are laudatory. It is unclear how many in the industry share that view. The practice, aside from the contamination of groundwater question examined by the EPA authors, is currently only indirectly regulated on the federal level; state regs and level of enforcement vary widely. I was taken aback however by his gratuitous charges, non substanciated, concerning the wind turbines and their impact on raptors, birds generally , as well as any comparision of enviro impact of manufacturing vs benefit of clean energy produced. It is probably true that the fracked gas prices are a major driver for retiring coal plants, but the price of wind has an effect as well.
Love this spirited debate!
I’m so grateful for all of the insightful comments here. Our goal with these blog posts is to initiate open discussion and learn from diverse perspectives. Thanks to each of you for sharing your experiences and opinions.
We are not grateful for professional writers who write articles that spread misinformation about our industry causing even more people to unfairly fight against us. We have even discovered how to inject carbon dioxide down into the decay zone to stimulate and multiply the natural gas it produces. We are estimating that just this Bakken region has reserves between 4 and 20 billion barrels. That’s hundreds of years if we continue to consume it responsibly. A few hurdles we face are negative government regulations, our ongoing import of foreign oil and the regulations against the export of our own crude oil. Also, there has been much speculation over the years of inventions of high mileage fuel systems for internal combustion engines, some such as the Pogue carburetor, have proven that a dry fuel (vapor) system is significantly more effiecient than today’s wet (fuel injection) systems, but the inventors of these systems have mysteriously disappeared. The optimal fuel ratio of 200:1 in a dry fuel system (as opposed to about 14:1 in a wet fuel system) has been proven to give a big V8 gasoline engine the capability of producing workable power while getting 100 to 200 miles per gallon producing virtually no harmful emissions. It is the excess hydrocarbons in a wet fuel system that causes the harmful emissions and smog. If these high mileage systems had a legitimate opportunity for big company development, this big discussion on the “limited availability, non renewable petroleum” would cease to exist. I have seen cars run on water as electrolysis separates hydrogen from oxygen. Currently, Israel has developed machinery that refines sea water into drinking water. Put all of these things together and we end up developing a very sustainable system that would operate smoothly for hundreds of years. The problem with this is that demand for crude oil in these systems would be so small that the economic bottom would fall out of the industry if the paradigm shift was sudden and drastic. So, the question we have here is “How do we manage this level of paradigm shift while preserving our economy?”
I caution against a “one sided” article. This is neither scientific, nor responsible journalism. Regardless of which side you fall on. Shame. You can do better than that.
Thank you for your valuable perspective, Paul. As I have mentioned before, this forum is to spark discussion and the meaningful exchange of ideas. Please feel free to share your insights here as well. Nothing is one-sided. We acknowledge that and hope that you, our valued readers, will offer us your perspectives as a part of this thoughtful dialogue.
Laura- It is very easy for you to cherry pick one or two instances where a link between well contamination and fracking is alleged and to ignore the thousands and thousands of fracks which have been accomplished without such allegations. Yes, seal failures leading to leaks have rarely occurred in the past, but that is less than 10 maybe from hundreds of thousands of wells. Fracking as currently practiced dates from the 1950’s and fracking with gun powder started a few years after Drake drilled his first wells in Titusville in 1959. Your article is as newsworthy as writing that a gas station tank leaked and therefore gas stations should be banned. Pennsylvania has over 370,000 gas wells and thousands of Marcellus wells, but people are not sick and the brook trout still swim. I suggest you do an article on the success regulating the fracking industry. In Pennsylvania over 90% of the frack water is recycled and essentially none is discharged to surface water.
That’s a great idea, Chuck. I look forward to exploring this topic further. Thank you very much for these constructive comments.
Thank you for the helpful details about the various precautions you and your colleagues take to protect groundwater. Laudable. But it remains unclear how many of the members of the fracking fraternity employ the same precautions. Unfortunately, feds can not under current law directly regulate the activity as it is largely state regulated and enforcement varies considerably from state to state. But I was taken aback by what I would consider misplaced charges against the wind industry for its impact on raptors, birds generally, and manufacturing impact. All available data indicates that the largest source of bird mortality is probably house cats, followed by radio towers and buildings. Comparing eco impact of wind turbines to benefits is likely tricky business depending on what kind of source it replaces. But making the assertion that these impacts exceed the benefits appears to me to be a huge stretch.
I am an industrial minerals geologist and mining engineer. My background encompasses industrial minerals over 45 years this is inclusive of glass, foundry and frac sand. I worked in this area of Wyoming in the mid 80’s in which there is substantial coal seams. If the water wells are located above these coal seams, the associated methane etc. will migrate through fractures and contaminate the water source. When a well is drilled, casing and cement isolate the bore hole through all the rock strata until the horizontal drilling begins at which point after the horizontal drilling is completed fracking then is initiated. The average depth of the geologic strata being fracked is anywhere from 5,000 Ft. and deeper below the surface. Every foot of the vertical bore hole is isolated by casing an cement thus preventing any of the fracking sand and fluids escaping the confines of the bore hole. Federal regulations require all drilling fluids, chemicals, drill cuttings etc. be recovered in specific containment structures, transported to federal and state approved disposal sites. The solids are placed in certified lined land fills similar to municipal waste sites however are for the exclusive use of oil field wastes.
Specific containment at the drill site is rigorously regulated and has been for years by both the State and Federal Agencies. None compliance will result in massive fines and potential criminal charges. There are no oil and drilling companies willing to absorb this situation much less the negative publicity that would be generated by non compliance.
In 2009, the EPA was directed to study fracking potential to contaminate the potable water tables. Fracking has only been in existence for the past 60 years. 1,000,000 wells have been fracked. The EPA studied everyone of these to determine if any contaminated a potable subsurface water source. They found not one instance! This study was completed over three years ago and hidden away basically without wide reporting of the facts because that does not follow the environmental and present political proposition.
The negative comments about this article remind me of an old proverb, the origin of which I do not know. “He who speaks the truth, should have one foot in the stirrup.”
I will also give the opinion that working in the oil field as a driller does not make you a qualified field biologist, geologist, or economist. But I did find the information about the details of the process very helpful in understanding the issue.
I have noticed over the past several months a one-sided trend toward “environmental friendly posts here. As such I will be blocking future e-mail from your site. With 40 years of experience with EPA (I was offered a job right out of college in 1971) I can assure you that the only reason for a study such as this to “stall” is because the findings do not fit the EPA’s template. That is the findings do not support the political aims of EPA. I hate that, but if you are honest, that is the only explanation, based on EPA’s track record.
I guess it shouldn’t be surprising that people working in the fracking industry would try to come to its rescue. It’s also interesting that their claims of its safety seem so legitimate, and yet they have very little proof that the previously fracked well sites are safe.
That’s largely because their industry has purchased politicians who have then underfunded and severely limited the regulatory agencies who are supposed to monitor these sites and this process.
So if no one is inspecting these wells, and we know they’re not because they don’t have the staff to do so, and people like Cheney helped passed legislation to exclude them anyway, whether you’re a petroleum engineer or someone working in the field, you can’t claim with any reasonable certainty, that the process is safe.
And knowing what you know, I’d imagine that you wouldn’t want your house and children and water supply anywhere near this process.
Most of you in the industry know this process is dirty and harmful to human health/environment/etc. Any opinions to the contrary, could be perceived as a direct threat to your livelihood. So while your justifications make some selfish sense, the cat is out of the bag regarding your industry. And hopefully, our society can usher its extinction quickly.
Consider:
– During well completion alone, fracking released 5.3 billion pounds of methane in 2014, a pollutant 86 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. I believe most of you in the industry are climate-change-deniers, but the science doesn’t lie
– Fracking wells produced at least 14 billion gallons of wastewater in 2014. Fracking wastewater has leaked from retention ponds, been dumped into streams and escaped from faulty disposal wells, putting drinking water at risk.
– Between 2005 and 2015, fracking used at least 23 billion pounds of toxic chemicals. Fracking uses of vast quantities of chemicals known to harm human health.
– At least 239 billion gallons of water have been used in fracking since 2005, an average of 3 million gallons per well. This water can’t be reclaimed. How much water did those windmills require?
– Infrastructure to support fracking has directly damaged at least 675,000 acres of land since 2005. Well pads, new access roads, pipelines and other infrastructure built for fracking turn forests and rural landscapes into industrial zones.
So Laura keep writing the truth. If you lose a few subscribers who are too sensitive deal with the facts, that’s ok. Fracking can so easily and affordably be replaced with renewable energy alternatives, there’s very little case for its existence at all. And if you factor in the truth of the catastrophic climate change the practice is facilitating, the sooner the U.S. makes it illegal, the better.
Perhaps symptomatically here, the deeper issue is one of regulatory failure or more accurately regulatory and legislative non-action related to water generally. The fracking issue being merely the tip of the iceberg. The Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act responsibilities, coupled with various state water codes, are presumed to offer some modicum of protection, but in many instances have failed. Safe versus “legal” are policy issues and policy is the creature of politics. Even the courts have weighed in and in some cases muddied the waters yet more. Take the Hartwell case where plaintiffs claimed wrongful death from tainted water (http://www.thefederation.org/documents/20.Assault%20of%20California%20Water%20Supply.pdf). The court’s determination, when measured against some broadened analyses of sensible public health, made little sense, but the standards generated during that time failed to appreciate such issues. Thus, the standards determined if the water was “legal.” But again, the question arises, is “legal” equivalent to safe and can we, with a diminishing supply of water really afford to quibble? There are other examples and the water quality standards across this nation are old, but perhaps the fault lies in clientele capture of those controlling the line-item budgetary allocations for regulatory agencies, thus tying their hands. That then glances off the astuteness of the voter who puts the politician in a position to be influenced by pressures.
In prior communications I brought out the warning from the USEPA toxicologist discussing the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) during the 2006 Environmental Law Conference at Yosemite. The toxicologist concluded his paper with the following: “Bottom line on almost all of the ‘emerging’ contaminants that have
attracted attention: It will be a long time, if ever, before they are regulated under the SDWA.” The overall topic of that session was “non-action” by governmental regulatory and legislative bodies and potential consequent impacts on public health. It is not just the volume of water, but its quality that is in peril.
Dr Edo McGowan