Revisiting “A Fracking Fiasco”

As we look back on 2016, we’ve certainly had an interesting year. Before we close the books on 2016, let’s revisit Water Efficiency’s top posts for the year.

This blog post received more comments than any other Water Efficiency post published in 2016.

Frackwater can contain a myriad of chemicals including benzene and xylene as well as potentially dangerous naturally occurring chemicals. In addition, drilling companies often dispose of this used frackwater fluid in unlined pits. As a result of these practices, fracking has been linked to the presence of toxic compounds in aquifers and groundwater sources.

Click here to continue reading: A Fracking Fiasco

StormCon 2017 will be held in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Convention Center, Aug. 27–31 . Save $65.00 and register now

Our two most read and shared stories from Water Efficiency in 2016 were:

Detecting and repairing leaks may be the most cost-effective way to conserve water in an underground water tank. Unnoticed leaks are costly occurrences in underground water tanks, and many may only be found when they become visible at the surface, or when a collapse occurs. However, leaks detected and repaired early may only incur minor costs. Click here to continue reading: Maintaining an Underground Potable Water Tank

A Counter Intuitive Success Story

More than two decades ago, an enterprising young man with a pump and drilling background had a brilliant idea. He wanted to develop a means to control water pressure that was simple, reliable, and not dependent on a power source. Today, no longer a young man, Cary Austin, the inventor and owner of Cycle Stop Valves (CSV) headquartered in Lubbock, TX, says his invention works so well and is so reliable that the products “will probably still be working as good as the day they were installed after I’m long gone!” Click here to continue reading: All About the Cycle Stop Valve (CSV)