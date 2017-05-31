A Cosmic Well

But is extraction and in-situ utilization in space even possible? NASA engineers and scientists acknowledge that subterranean oceans would make water difficult to access. In fact, to simply locate and withdraw it would require specialized landers and equipment to drill through ice and surface materials.

One method for water extraction on Mars proposed by Edwin Ethridge, a senior In-Situ Resource Utilization scientist and retired NASA consultant, and William Kaukler of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, is to dig up the frozen soil and heat it using microwave beams until the water vaporizes.

In a lunar experiment, Ethridge and Kaukler used a conventional microwave oven to heat simulated lunar regolith, the layer of loose soil and rocks found on the moon’s surface. The heat vaporized the frozen water, which was then collected and condensed on a chilled plate. Kaukler explained that water absorbs microwaves well, while ice does not. The microwave beams heated up the rock, which melted the ice.

It makes us wonder: In the future will interstellar outposts will feature Martian water?

Water’s presence elsewhere in the cosmos not only inspires optimism from a scientific and resource discovery standpoint, it has vast implications. For while the Earth is currently the only pale blue dot that we know of, where there’s water, there may be life.