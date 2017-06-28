Squeezing Water From the Sea

“This is indeed the cheapest water from seawater desalination produced in the world,” Raphael Semiat, a chemical engineer and desalination expert at the Israel Institute of Technology told the MIT Tech Review. Sorek sells water to the Israeli water authority for 58 cents per cubic meter, which is a lower price than that offered by most conventional desalination plants. The plant produces 627,000 cubic meters of water daily.



Desalination technology seems to be amidst a current of technological improvement. Specialists believe that sensor-driven optimization, new types of atom-thick membranes, and energy efficient pumps may soon allow desalination plants to be half the size of traditional plants and use dramatically less energy.

There has also been a concurrent surge in deployments. India, Egypt, South Africa, and Mexico have recently dedicated increased funding for plant development.

Stateside, drought-threatened states like California have invested in a number of desalination facilities. In fact, we’ve been drinking desalinated water at Water Efficiency magazine’s headquarters in Santa Barbara, California since May 29th, when the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant was recommissioned. While you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that’s even noticed the shift in the city’s water sources, I for one think it tastes like the future.



What are your thoughts: Is RO desalination a feasible solution to water scarcity?