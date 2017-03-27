Western Excelsior Corp. to Acquire North American Green From Tensar International Corp.

Evansville, Indiana – March 23, 2017 - Two of the most prestigious names in erosion and sediment control have united in an effort to better serve the industry and provide engineered environmental stewardship with a commitment to quality and family values. Western Excelsior Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire North American Green, effective March 31st, 2017. As of that date, Western Excelsior and North American Green will continue to conduct business as independent entities. However, by combining certain resources, both companies will have the opportunity to make process and product improvements as well as broaden their sales reach.

As a primary benefit of the acquisition, a greater geographic area in the Americas will have access to erosion control products as well as the expert knowledge and resources that both companies offer. While the two companies will continue to operate separately, they will collaborate to uphold a commitment to the industry’s best interests. More than ever, both companies will strive to build upon a foundation of honesty and core values that has driven Western Excelsior’s success for over 40 years.

About Western Excelsior

Founded in Mancos, Colorado, Western Excelsior is a family company that has been manufacturing machine-produced excelsior since 1977. Since that time, the company has continued to expand facility and office locations including Macon, GA; Evansville, IN; and Middlesex, NC. From its aspen excelsior roots, Western Excelsior has developed the widest product range in the industry. This growth, combined with honest effort and service, has earned Western a leadership position within the industry. Western has led and maintained an active presence with industry organizations like the International Erosion Control Association (IECA), Erosion Control Technology Council (ECTC), and ASTM International. As a result, Western customers have enjoyed the benefits of vendor confidence. Looking to the future, the new Western frontier is bright with opportunity as offerings, capabilities, efficiencies, and support continue to expand

About North American Green

Founded in 1985 in Poseyville, Indiana, North American Green is a leading-founder of the Erosion Control Industry, and has helped innovate the industry through manufacturing and product innovation over the last 30 years. With national exclusive distribution, North American Green’s diverse product offerings are used to control soil erosion and sedimentation, assist with the establishment and reinforcement of vegetation on a wide range of applications. North American Green was acquired by Tensar International Corporation in September of 2004.