SENS

Designed for mission-critical genset, marine, and standby applications, MicroGenius 2 battery charger pack offers advanced charging technology in a small, rugged, and rainproof package. Dynamic Boost, a SENS patented technology, charges batteries perfectly each recharge cycle, dynamically adapting to current system and battery conditions. HELIX, another MicroGenius 2 innovation, substantially extends the life of starting batteries, while delivering more power-efficient charging than any competitive product. All MicroGenius 2 chargers support both 12- and 24-volt DC systems. Models are available with 180-, 300-, or 450-watt output, or up to 15 amps at 24 volts.

www.microgenius2.com

STORNETIC

The DuraStor by STORNETIC enables grid operators to transform electrical energy into rotation energy and store it. It is a durable solution, designed for more than 1,000,000 charging cycles and retains its full capacity over its complete lifetime. It combines the advantages of mechanical energy storage, such as sturdiness and endurance, with the advantages of modularity and rapid installation. The device operates purely mechanically—without the use of chemicals—and is made of materials that are fully recyclable.

www.stornetic.com

ENSYNC

EnSync Energy Systems is proud to share new information featuring its breakthrough Matrix Energy Management technology for the C&I, multi-tenant, remote microgrid, and utility markets. This information includes: the Matrix white paper, which provides a deeper dive on the industry’s only fully-integrated management system sourcing electricity from the grid, distributed generation, and energy storage, concurrently and in real time; A three-minute video featuring EnSync’s way of managing electricity compared to the conventional inverter approach; and a brochure introducing the system that continually optimizes disparate energy sources in real time to utilize the most cost-effective, cleanest power source available around-the-clock.

www.ensync.com

ALTRONIC LLC.

The GOV+ Electronic Speed Governor is a module in the PLC+ product line. It provides closed-loop speed control of an engine by controlling an actuator. It can communicate to PLCs in order to monitor and control processes via Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP. The PLC+ product line was developed by Altronic to allow easy integration of engine/compressor/generator function specific I/O through Ethernet to industry standard PLCs. The PLC+ Modules are designed to seamlessly deliver efficient, hazardous-area-approved, and cost-effective I/O functions that are not normally available by off-the-shelf PLC hardware.

www.altronic-llc.com

SIMPLIPHI

Developed in partnership with solar and energy storage installers to optimize equipment and streamline cost calculations, SimpliPhi Power’s complete plug-and-play energy storage system, the AccESS, is a fully integrated solution that easily incorporates power storage into new and existing solar installations, both on and off grid. It combines the company’s award-winning battery technology with a Schneider Electric inverter charge controller, associated power electronics, and system management in one box. Pre-programmed software settings and system performance monitoring complete the solution. Also, by eliminating any ventilation or active cooling requirements, the AccESS can be safely installed both outside and inside.

www.simpliphipower.com

NH RESEARCH INC.

NH Research, Inc. has released its new Model 9410 Regenerative Grid Simulator. This test instrument packs a full-featured, 4-quadrant, regenerative, rack-mountable, 12-kW grid simulator in only 15 3⁄4 inches (9U). Standard models include three fully programmable channels allowing for any combination of DC as well as 1, 2, 3 AC outputs. The modular design of this grid simulator permits power to be expanded in 12-kW increments, allowing improved sizing for testing microgrids, grid-tied solar inverters, online critical power systems (UPS), grid-aware chargers, and similar AC grid-connected devices.

www.nhresearch.com

ICE ENERGY

The Ice Cub is a compact, home-optimized, solar-compatible HVAC system comprised of an ultra-high-efficiency compressor and ice tank with heat exchanger. The Ice Cub compressor can cool the home like a conventional AC unit, or store energy by freezing water in the ice tank. When the latter process is complete, the compressor can be shut off and the ice battery will provide up to four hours of cooling to an entire home. When heating is required, the circuit reverses and the compressor operates as a heat pump to provide all the heating required for a home.

www.ice-energy.com

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

Mitsubishi Electric has re-launched its professional-focused website, MitsubishiPro.com, detailing how applying its industry-leading VRF systems delivers efficiency and comfort to buildings of all shapes, sizes, and uses. Mitsubishi Electric’s Professional Solutions Group tailors service packages that fit customer’s needs, making sure their CITY MULTI systems operate at peak performance. The company’s demo truck fleet is loaded with industry-leading CITY MULTI systems. Experience the superior cooling and heating, whisper-quiet operation, and many other benefits that the company delivers.

www.MitsubishiPro.com

GS BATTERY

The SLR line of advanced lead-carbon batteries from GS Battery is the ideal energy storage solution for residential, commercial, and industrial distributed energy projects. These sealed, maintenance-free batteries are available in a variety of form factors, voltages, and AH ratings. The SLR line utilizes advanced nanoscale carbon structures in the design of the negative grid. This enhancement allows the battery to achieve excellent partial state of charge (PSoC) performance, extremely fast charge and discharge rates, and astounding cyclic performance of 5000 cycles at 70% DOD. GS Battery also manufactures lithium-ion, AGM lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium battery chemistries.

www.gsbattery.com

NETWORKTHERMOSTAT

NetworkThermostat’s Wi-Fi and Ethernet solutions provide HVAC control and monitoring systems at a much lower cost than traditional building automation systems, with a typical ROI of a year or less. NetworkThermostat’s 100% stand-alone solutions are capable of operating behind the network firewall to minimize any network security risks commonly associated with cloud-based energy management platforms. The FREE Net/X-IP Command Center software is capable of monitoring and controlling multiple thermostats in multiple locations from a single computer screen. NetworkThermostat solutions are compatible with Automated Demand Response platforms and can be integrated into existing building management systems.

www.networkthermostat.com

VALENCE

Valence Technology, Inc. recently announced a new module being added to its U-Charge line of lithium-iron magnesium phosphate batteries. The new U27-24XP is a 24V battery rated at 69Ah in a standard BCI Group 27 size. In addition to offering a new voltage, the U27-24XP includes a new terminal design, which allow for the use of dual-hole lugs for greater contact surface, or for two lugs for easy parallel connections. The company also creates energy storage systems from 24V to 1000V. Stock is available in US and Europe.

www.valence.com

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Conext XW+ is an adaptable single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverter with grid-tie functionality and dual AC power inputs. Available solar charge controllers, monitoring, and automated generator control modules enable further adaptability. From a single Conext XW+ unit, to clusters up to 102 kW, the Conext XW+ is a scalable system that allows for the integration of solar capacity as required. Adaptable and scalable, the Schneider Electric Conext XW+ system is the one solution for grid-interactive and off-grid, residential and commercial, solar, and backup power applications.

www.schneider-electric.com

TECOGEN

Tecogen has an industry-leading reputation for delivering quality, technically-superior products. The InVerde 100e+ offers 100 kW of high-quality power and free heat that can be used in your building.

The INV-100e+ offers these state-of-the-art features and benefits: 33% electrical efficiency, backup power with grid-independent operation, rapid blackstart for Type 10 emergency power supply systems, superior part load performance with turndown to 10% load, low emissions (NOx/CO are SACAQMD compliant and NJDEP exempt), inverter-based (for streamlined utility interconnection), and microgrid-compatible with licensed CERTS power balancing control software.

www.tecogen.com

MIRATECH CORP.

MIRATECH’s AT-IV is a revolutionary pollution control system designed to significantly reduce NOx, CO, VOC, and PM from stationary diesel engines. A key feature is that it enables engine users to achieve Tier IV final and greater compliance without the operational limitations of EPA certified engines or the need for substantial mechanical changes. The AT-IV combines an active regeneration DPF technology with SCR and DOC technologies in a single housing. However, it can be assembled in multiple ­configurations to meet specific customer needs. Plus, it incorporates active heating systems to bring the SCR system online quickly from a cold start.

www.miratechcorp.com

SEPCO – SOLAR ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

The SolarViper solar LED lighting system utilizes a high-intensity LED fixture combined with the efficiency of off-grid solar power systems for installation of various applications including streets, parking lots, walkways, and so much more. SEPCO provides a minimum autonomy to ensure reliability, and every system is designed to meet the needs of local geographical requirements. The Viper ranges from 15 to 60 Watt LED, with five distribution patterns using directional LEDs for task-specific lighting while being dark-sky-friendly. SolarViper systems are practically maintenance free and last 25+ years with zero electric bills.

www.sepconet.com

NIMBUS ADVANCED PROCESS COOLING

NIMBUS VIRGA III cooling systems eliminate the primary breeding ground for Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, and reduce average water consumption by 60 to 90%. VIRGA III cooling systems apply hybrid adiabatic cooling technology, which does not require a reservoir of standing water to cool. While hybrid adiabatic cooling is still an emerging technology in the US, it has been widely used in Europe for decades and was developed in direct response to widespread regulations aimed at preventing the spread of Legionnaires’ disease. VIRGA III systems are manufactured in the US by NIMBUS and are virtually maintenance free.

www.nimbus.cool

RUSSELECTRIC

Russelectric’s redesigned Medium-Voltage (5-15 kV) Circuit Breaker-Type AutomaticTransfer Switches and Bypass/Isolation Switches now have 20 to 50% smaller footprints than before. UL tested, listed, and labeled under UL 1008A, and suitable for use in legally required alternate power systems, these switches transfer electrical loads between preferred and alternate power sources through the carefully controlled opening and closing of circuit breakers. Switches can be configured for open- or closed-transition transfer, and though designed for unattended operation, they include controls for manually initiated operation.

All switch functions are controlled by Russelectric’s powerful and versatile RPTCS programmable micro­processor-based control system.

www.russelectric.com

TOSHIBA CORP/POWER SYSTEMS

The new Toshiba E1000 Energy Management System (EMS) combines the latest battery storage technology with a hybrid power inverter. End-users can manage energy and power needs through peak shaving and time-shifting to quickly adapt to changing utility pricing. The units are designed for rapid installations in retail stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and multi-family residences. The first-of-its-kind EMS features a PV power inverter to capture and convert solar power. The PV power inverter is available in 25 kW or 50 kW. The battery storage cabinet is available in 18 kWh to 54 kWh, and is comprised of Toshiba SCiB Rechargeable Battery modules.

www.toshiba.com

ECOPOWER

The ecopower microCHP system produces heat while simultaneously creating electricity. Essentially it is an onsite power plant. While producing 13,000 to 47,000 BTUs per hour to heat water for space heating or domestic hot water, it also creates 1.2 to 4.4 kW of electricity. The electricity created is used onsite, reducing utility bills and reliance on the grid. Made in the US, the Marathon Engine is the prime energy source for ecopower. Clean-burning natural gas or propane contributes to long life (40,000+ hours) and thermal efficiency.

www.ecopowermicrochp.com

PRITCHARD BROWN LLC

Pritchard Brown has designed and manufactured six mobile generator set enclosures for the “Diverse and Flexible” Backup Reactor Feedwater Pump Program. The products are designed to survive and function subsequent to any foreseeable natural disaster at the nuclear facility. This includes tornado-force (360 MPH) winds and debris, earthquakes, and flooding. The trailerized units incorporate fire suppression, projectile resistance, pressure equalization, and sound attenuation, and are deployable by one person in less than 15 minutes.

www.pritchardbrown.com

DOOSAN PORTABLE POWER

As the world’s leading manufacturer of portable air compressors, Doosan Portable Power sets the standard for rugged reliability. The new utility mount P185WDOU continues that tradition with exceptional performance and serviceability. With a free-air delivery of 185 cfm and rated operating pressure of 100 psi, the utility mount P185 offers the power to meet a variety of applications, including powering handheld air tools, sandblasting, cable laying, pipeline testing, and paint striping. The above-deck portability provides towing capacity for larger machinery.

www.doosanportablepower.com