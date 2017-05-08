BES-TECH

The Digi-RTU modulates the capacity of rooftop units and air/water source heat pumps to match the dynamic nature of building cooling or heating loads. As a result, energy waste is minimized and indoor comfort is improved. Because of its unique operating principles, the Digi-RTU achieves greater savings than any other product on the market.

www.bes-tech.net/digi-rtu

ALTRONIC LLC

The GOV+ Electronic Speed Governor is a module in the PLC+ product line. It provides closed-loop speed control of an engine by controlling an actuator. It can communicate to PLCs in order to monitor and control processes via Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP. The PLC+ product line was developed by Altronic to allow easy integration of engine/compressor/generator function specific I/O through Ethernet to industry standard PLCs. The PLC+ Modules are designed to seamlessly deliver efficient, hazardous-area-approved, and cost-effective I/O functions that are not normally available by off-the-shelf PLC hardware.

www.altronic-llc.com

ADVANCE THERMAL CORP

Advance Thermal Corp. (ATC) designs and manufactures removable and reusable insulation packages for turbines that include HEATAINER flexible blankets, stainless steel covers, calcium silicate block, pipe covers, and various hardware and accessories allowing for a complete, successful insulation turbine installation or retrofit. HEATAINER insulation blankets are safe and classified as non-carcinogenic by European regulators. ATC has completed more than 350 new and retrofit insulation projects worldwide. ATC is certified ISO 9001/2008 and complies with Quality Assurance Procedures (QAP / TIQAP 04-01 Rev. 1).

www.advancethermal.com

GS BATTERY

The SLR line of advanced lead-carbon batteries from GS Battery is the ideal energy storage solution for residential, commercial, and industrial distributed energy projects. These sealed, maintenance-free batteries are available in a variety of form factors, voltages, and AH ratings. The SLR line utilizes advanced nanoscale carbon structures in the design of the negative grid. This enhancement allows the battery to achieve excellent partial state of charge (PSoC) performance, extremely fast charge and discharge rates, and astounding cyclic performance of 5000 cycles at 70% DOD. GS Battery also manufactures lithium-ion, AGM lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium battery chemistries.

www.gsbattery.com

TRANE TRACER ENSEMBLE

Trane Tracer Ensemble building management system provides an enterprise-wide view into multiple building control systems and offers business advantages for building owners and tenants. Tracer Ensemble provides custom dashboards that allow building managers to create a visual display of current system health and performance. Global functionality provides the ability to manage schedules, setpoints, and alarms, while a uniform and consistent user interface allows for rapid troubleshooting and faster response to comfort complaints. Tenant Services delivers a fully-integrated tenant solution to increase building efficiency and improve tenant comfort. Tenant services allows building managers to track and charge for after-hours use.

www.Trane.com/TracerEnsemble

SIMPLIPHI

Developed in partnership with solar and energy storage installers to optimize equipment and streamline cost calculations, SimpliPhi Power’s complete plug-and-play energy storage system, the AccESS, is a fully integrated solution that easily incorporates power storage into new and existing solar installations, both on and off grid. It combines the company’s award-winning battery technology with a Schneider Electric inverter charge controller, associated power electronics, and system management in one box. Pre-programmed software settings and system performance monitoring complete the solution. Also, by eliminating any ventilation or active cooling requirements, the AccESS can be safely installed both outside and inside.

www.simpliphipower.com

VALENCE

Valence Technology, Inc. recently announced a new module being added to its U-Charge line of lithium-iron magnesium phosphate batteries. The new U27-24XP is a 24V battery rated at 69Ah in a standard BCI Group 27 size. In addition to offering a new voltage, the U27-24XP includes a new terminal design, which allows for the use of dual-hole lugs for greater contact surface, or for two lugs for easy parallel connections. The company also creates energy storage systems from 24V to 1000V. Stock is available in US and Europe.

www.valence.com

NH RESEARCH INC.

NH Research, Inc. has released its new Model 9410 Regenerative Grid Simulator. This test instrument packs a full-featured, 4-quadrant, regenerative, rack-mountable, 12-kW grid simulator in only 15 3⁄4 inches (9U). Standard models include three fully programmable channels allowing for any combination of DC as well as 1, 2, 3 AC outputs. The modular design of this grid simulator permits power to be expanded in 12-kW increments, allowing improved sizing for testing microgrids, grid-tied solar inverters, online critical power systems (UPS), grid-aware chargers, and similar AC grid-connected devices.

www.nhresearch.com

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

Mitsubishi Electric has re-launched its website, MitsubishiPro.com, which details how applying its industry-leading VRF systems delivers efficiency and comfort to buildings of all shapes, sizes, and uses. Mitsubishi Electric’s Professional Solutions Group tailors service packages to fit customer’s needs, making sure their CITY MULTI systems operate at peak performance. The company’s demo truck fleet is loaded with industry-leading CITY MULTI systems. Experience the superior cooling and heating, whisper-quiet operation, and many other benefits that the company delivers.

www.MitsubishiPro.com

ENSYNC

EnSync Energy Systems is proud to share new information featuring its breakthrough Matrix Energy Management technology for the C&I, multi-tenant, remote microgrid, and utility markets. This information includes: the Matrix white paper, which provides a deeper dive on the industry’s only fully-integrated management system sourcing electricity from the grid, distributed generation, and energy storage, concurrently and in real time; A three-minute video featuring EnSync’s way of managing electricity compared to the conventional inverter approach; and a brochure introducing the system that continually optimizes disparate energy sources in real time to utilize the most cost-effective, cleanest power source available around-the-clock.

www.ensync.com

NETWORKTHERMOSTAT

NetworkThermostat’s Wi-Fi and Ethernet solutions provide HVAC control and monitoring systems at a much lower cost than traditional building automation systems, with a typical ROI of a year or less. NetworkThermostat’s 100% stand-alone solutions are capable of operating behind the network firewall to minimize any network security risks commonly associated with cloud-based energy management platforms. The FREE Net/X-IP Command Center software is capable of monitoring and controlling multiple thermostats in multiple locations from a single computer screen. NetworkThermostat solutions are compatible with Automated Demand Response platforms and can be integrated into existing building management systems.

www.networkthermostat.com

STORNETIC

The DuraStor by STORNETIC enables grid operators to transform electrical energy into rotation energy and store it. It is a durable solution, designed for more than 1,000,000 charging cycles and retains its full capacity over its complete lifetime. It combines the advantages of mechanical energy storage, such as sturdiness and endurance, with the advantages of modularity and rapid installation. The device operates purely mechanically—without the use of chemicals—and is made of materials that are fully recyclable.

www.stornetic.com

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Conext XW+ is an adaptable single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverter with grid-tie functionality and dual AC power inputs. Available solar charge controllers, monitoring, and automated generator control modules enable further adaptability. From a single Conext XW+ unit, to clusters up to 102 kW, the Conext XW+ is a scalable system that allows for the integration of solar capacity as required. Adaptable and scalable, the Schneider Electric Conext XW+ system is the one solution for grid-interactive and off-grid, residential and commercial, solar, and backup power applications.

www.solar-schneider-electric.com

ICE ENERGY

The Ice Cub is a compact, home-optimized, solar-compatible HVAC system comprised of an ultra-high-efficiency compressor and ice tank with heat exchanger. The Ice Cub compressor can cool the home like a conventional AC unit, or store energy by freezing water in the ice tank. When the latter process is complete, the compressor can be shut off and the ice battery will provide up to four hours of cooling to an entire home. When heating is required, the circuit reverses and the compressor operates as a heat pump to provide all the heating required for a home.

www.ice-energy.com

AKSA POWER GENERATION USA

Aksa Power Generation becomes a new player in the US power generation market. Aksa began introducing its product in the US at the end of 2012. Investments in UL certification, seismic certification, and the expansion of their facility in Louisiana, shows that Aksa is committed to being a top supplier of industrial generators for North America. Aksa’s product line consists of diesel generators 9 kW to 2,000 kW, natural gas generators 30 kW to 425 kW, and mobile generators 56 kW to 400 kW. Under the strict guidelines of ISO9001, UL2200, and NFPA, Aksa produces high-quality generators meeting today’s industry codes.

www.aksausa.com

SENS

Designed for mission-critical genset, marine, and standby applications, MicroGenius 2 battery charger pack offers advanced charging technology in a small, rugged, and rainproof package. Dynamic Boost, a SENS patented technology, charges batteries perfectly each recharge cycle, dynamically adapting to current system and battery conditions. HELIX, another MicroGenius 2 innovation, substantially extends the life of starting batteries, while delivering more power-efficient charging than any competitive product. All MicroGenius 2 chargers support both 12- and 24-volt DC systems. Models are available with 180-, 300-, or 450-watt output, or up to 15 amps at 24 volts.

www.microgenius2.com