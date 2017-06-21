AKSA POWER GENERATION USA

Aksa Power Generation becomes a new player in the US power generation market. Aksa began introducing its product in the US at the end of 2012. Investments in UL certification, seismic certification, and the expansion of their facility in Louisiana, shows that Aksa is committed to being a top supplier of industrial generators for North America. Aksa’s product line consists of diesel generators 9 kW to 2,000 kW, natural gas generators 30 kW to 425 kW, and mobile generators 56 kW to 400 kW. Under the strict guidelines of ISO9001, UL2200, and NFPA, Aksa produces high-quality generators that meet today’s industry codes.

www.aksausa.com

TRANE

Trane Air-Fi wireless technology is available with carbon dioxide and occupancy sensing options. Customers can use one device to measure temperature, relative humidity, CO2, and occupancy status without the use of wires, resulting in lower installation costs, streamlined processes, and ease of operation. With Air-Fi wireless technology, installations can be completed quickly with less disruption to occupants in existing buildings, while also providing greater reliability. Wireless sensors are easy to move to resolve issues related to sensing accuracy, aesthetics, or reconfigured spaces. Air-Fi is a ZigBee Certified Building Automation solution, and the system’s platform supports BACnet open standards.

www.trane.com

TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

The new Toshiba E1000 Energy Management System (EMS) combines the latest battery storage technology with a hybrid power inverter. End-users can manage energy and power needs through peak shaving and time-shifting to quickly adapt to changing utility pricing. The units are designed for rapid installations in retail stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and multi-family residences. The first-of-its-kind EMS features a PV power inverter to capture and convert solar power. The PV power inverter is available in 25 kW or 50 kW. The battery storage cabinet is available in 18 kWh to 54 kWh, and is comprised of Toshiba SCiB Rechargeable Battery modules.

www.toshiba.com/tic

POWER TELEMATICS INC.

Power Telematics, located in Metro Atlanta, GA, provides the power industry with systems for remote monitoring and tracking of stationary generators, mobile generators, mobile equipment, and vehicles. Primary customers are generator service companies looking to increase the reliability of the equipment they maintain and significantly improve their overall profitability. Power Telematics offers a variety of cost effective monitoring and tracking solutions, as well as their intuitive Power Link cloud-based user platform.

www.powertelematics.com

ADVANCE THERMAL CORP.

Advance Thermal Corp. (ATC) designs and manufactures removable and reusable insulation packages for turbines that include HEATAINER flexible blankets, stainless steel covers, calcium silicate block, pipe covers, and various hardware and accessories allowing for a complete, successful insulation turbine installation or retrofit. HEATAINER insulation blankets are safe and classified as non-carcinogenic by European regulators. ATC has completed more than 350 new and retrofit insulation projects worldwide. ATC is certified ISO 9001/2008 and complies with Quality Assurance Procedures (QAP / TIQAP 04-01 Rev. 1).

www.advancethermal.com

BES-TECH

The Digi-RTU modulates the capacity of rooftop units, air/water source heat pumps to match the dynamic nature of building cooling or heating loads. As a result, energy waste is minimized and indoor comfort is improved. Because of its unique operating principles, the Digi-RTU achieves greater savings than any other product on the market.

www.bes-tech.net/digi-rtu

TECOGEN

Tecogen has an industry-leading reputation for delivering quality, technically-superior products. The InVerde 100e+ offers 100 kW of high-quality power and free heat that can be used in your building. The INV-100e+ offers these state-of-the-art features and benefits: 33% electrical efficiency, backup power with grid-independent operation, rapid blackstart for Type 10 emergency power supply systems, superior part load performance with turndown to 10% load, low emissions (NOx/CO are SACAQMD compliant and NJDEP exempt), inverter-based (for streamlined utility interconnection), and microgrid-compatible with licensed CERTS power balancing control software.

www.tecogen.com

SENS

Designed for mission-critical genset, marine, and standby applications, MicroGenius 2 battery charger pack offers advanced charging technology in a small, rugged, and rainproof package. Dynamic Boost, a SENS patented technology, charges batteries perfectly each recharge cycle, dynamically adapting to current system and battery conditions. HELIX, another MicroGenius 2 innovation, substantially extends the life of starting batteries, while delivering more power-efficient charging than any competitive product. All MicroGenius 2 chargers support both 12- and 24-volt DC systems. Models are available with 180-, 300-, or 450-watt output, or up to 15 amps at 24 volts.

www.microgenius2.com