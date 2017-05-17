Reader Profile: Robbin Sotir

Soil bioengineering bridges ecology and engineering in a way that goes beyond viewing land and water resources as merely connected structures, and further views them as systems with integrated functions, notes Robbin B. Sotir, principal soil bioengineer and president of Robbin B. Sotir & Associates in Marietta, GA. The company, incorporated in 1982, specializes in soil bioengineering and biotechnical land stabilization and mitigation. Soil bioengineering technology offers solutions for the protection and repair of slopes, streams and riverbanks, and shorelines.

“In the new century and economics, jobs are about technology,” notes Sotir. “Essentially people can live, work, and play where they like. They will choose beautiful healthy functioning places that connect them to the environment. Soil bioengineering technology is an essential element in fulfilling these human and ecological needs.”

What She Does Day to Day

Sotir—who has worked throughout the globe—takes her skills where opportunities arise. Currently, that’s in Hong Kong and Singapore, working on landslide and river system projects. Sotir partners on multidisciplinary teams composed of geotechnical and hydrology/hydraulics specialists, civil engineers, landscape architects, and biologists. She serves as the soil bioengineering specialist on years-long projects involving site assessment, design, onsite observation, evaluation, and monitoring. Sotir may start her day as early as 4:30 a.m. to communicate via Skype with Asian colleagues.

When not working, Sotir “pays it forward” with her ­husband doing volunteer environment awareness in schools. She also spends time in her personal garden composed of ponds, fountains, pathways, shrubs, trees, flowers, and quiet sitting areas.

What Led Her to This Line of Work

Sotir developed a love for the outdoors during her childhood in western Canada. Throughout the short summers, and inspired by her mother’s love of gardening, she created paths, ponds, and rock gardens, and entered local horticultural events. At age 15, Sotir read a newspaper article about the first landscape architecture program planned in Canada, which whet her appetite for a career in the field.

Sotir earned a BLA in landscape architecture from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, then switched her focus after taking on a soil bioengineering apprenticeship in Europe with the late eminent soil bioengineer Dr. Hugo M. Schiechtl, culminating in her being credentialed as a soil bioengineer. Before starting her own company, she worked for a forestry consulting firm and the Canadian National Park System.

What She Likes Best About Her Work

“I love soil bioengineering,” notes Sotir. “I have great respect for the environment and the power of nature. Soil bioengineering draws me closer to the Lord,” she says, adding that she continues to love the outdoors. Sotir says she enjoys the opportunity to explore new ideas in different settings, the challenge of every project, and the “pure joy, happiness, and satisfaction to have the honor of working with talented, energetic, young professionals who also love and desire to respect and protect the environment. Working in soil bioengineering also keeps me in touch with older professionals I have worked with—some for 30 years. Someone once said, ‘Find something to do in your life that you love and you will never work a day in your life.’ I found it in my work and in my husband and professional partner, Alton P. Simms.”

Her Biggest Challenge

With few small specialized companies left anymore, Sotir says it’s challenging in a competitive and money-driven consulting environment to work on projects and with teams that “truly desire to honor the land and their clients, who strive to meet and exceed high-quality standards and ethical conduct, and are able to complete the project on time and within budget. People tend to bid low. I don’t understand that because human effort has real value.”

Sotir turns to her faith to meet challenges, “trusting in the Lord to choose the right times, projects, companies, and teams to provide works of excellence. To provide works of excellence, you need time. Time costs money.”

Providing such excellence creates a demand for her company’s services “with the best clients, companies, and teams,” she notes. Sotir says she also meets challenges by “choosing to be happy and optimistic, and learning when it’s appropriate and responsible to say ‘no’ to certain situations and expectations.”