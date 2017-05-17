SUTTER EQUIPMENT COMPANY

The SUTTER 500 and SUTTER 300 trail dozers are designed for trail construction and maintenance, public works, fire breaks, timber thinning, contractors, ranchers, and residential. Build approximately 1,000 feet per hour of 3- to 4-foot-wide trails with the SUTTER 500, or under-30-inch-wide single-track trails with the SUTTER 300. Build trails uphill with ease and rolling dips in minutes. These dozers are powerful, durable, and easy to operate. A variety of attachments are available. Sutter Equipment Company also manufactures steel retaining walls and trail maintenance equipment such as the SUTTER trail rake. Proudly made in the US.

www.sutterequipment.com

BERRY PLASTICS

The TYPAR Geocell confinement system utilizes a three-dimensional geotextile “honeycomb” structure to provide erosion control and soil stabilization across a variety of applications. The fill material is confined within the strong, flexible, and permeable geotextile cell structure, restricting down-slope migration in slope applications, and provides an even, stable load distribution on paved, unpaved, and soft subgrade areas. The permeable nature of geotextile geocells ensures the continuous water flow throughout the support without the use of drilled holes. TYPAR Geocells are easy to handle and install, are low maintenance, economical, and strong, providing a cost-effective solution for soil stabilization applications.

www.typargeocells.com

CONTECH

The Jellyfish Filter is a stormwater quality treatment technology featuring high-flow pretreatment and membrane filtration in a compact stand-alone system. Jellyfish removes floatables, trash, oil, debris, TSS, fine silt-sized particles, and a high percentage of particulate-bound pollutants, including phosphorus, nitrogen, metals, and hydrocarbons. The high-surface-area membrane cartridges, combined with upflow hydraulics, frequent backwashing, and reusable cartridges, ensure long-lasting performance. The Jellyfish Filter has been tested in the field and laboratory, and is performance verified by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, as well as numerous other stormwater regulatory agencies.

www.conteches.com

BOWIE INDUSTRIES

Since Bowie Industries has a full manufacturing facility, full turnkey solutions can be provided. Sheet metal operations, welding, painting, and assembly are all done in house. Custom mountings on customer trucks with integrated toolboxes can be done onsite for a complete turnkey finished product. From Bowie’s smallest units to the largest truck mounted units, all significant operations are done internally; therefore, there is no reliance on subcontractors. Quality has always been a goal of Bowie Industries and there is no better way to control quality than to do it yourself.

www.bowieindustries.com

STOLTZ

Stoltz Site Spreaders apply large quantities of lime, cement, fly ash, quicklime, and similar materials accurately and with minimal dust. Used for soil stabilization, soil remediation, cold-in-place recycling, full depth reclamation, and similar construction processes, Site Spreaders have a rugged, fully welded design, 30-inch conveyor, and either automatic or manual controls. The spreaders are pneumatically filled from a bulk tanker truck, and are designed to hold up to a full tanker load. Although known as cement spreaders, these units will spread nearly all dry binding agents. www.stoltzspreaders.com

EPIC MANUFACTURING

The Epic C330HO was designed to handle the thickest slurries of the most difficult mulches on the market. Epic Manufacturing’s hydraulic mulch grinder, aggressive paddle agitation system, vortex slurry pump, and fresh water flush tank make this a reality. The company also designed the C330HO to require the least amount of maintenance in the industry by equipping it with an all-hydraulic power system, maintenance and leak free agitator bearings, stainless steel slurry tank, and split flange turret swivels.

www.epicmanufacturing.com

L & M SUPPLY

For over three decades industry professionals have turned to L & M Supply. With locations nationwide, L & M Supply is the nation’s largest manufacturer and distributor of quality geotextile fabrics, silt fence, metal t-post, wood oak stakes, weed control fabrics, and erosion control blankets and wattles.

www.landmsupplyco.com

BOBCAT

Bobcat Company has enhanced its industry-leading compact excavators with the all-new, next-generation R-Series excavators. Featuring a bold, distinct design, R-Series excavators will help boost operator productivity and comfort, as well as machine uptime protection. The first R-Series excavators to launch will include the Bobcat E32 and E35 in 3- to 4-ton size class. R-Series excavator operators can dig with greater confidence over the side of the machine with a standard dual-flange track roller system.

www.bobcat.com

TERRAFIX GEOSYNTHETICS INC.

Critical slope and channel applications are the focus of Terrafix’s FM200. Made of 100% polypropylene fiber, this turf reinforcement mat is able to provide permanent erosion control. The matting is sewn together on 1.5-inch centers, and the mat meets all requirements established in the FHWA FP-03 for use on slopes with gradients up to 0.5:1 (h:v), channels, and shorelines. Terrafix is able to use FM200 for more than just erosion control. The company implements the TRM in its TerraSlope Reinforced Earth Systems and its TerraFirm anchoring systems.

www.terrafixgeo.com

RAMROD EQUIPMENT

Since 1982, RAMROD Equipment has been a pioneer of Mini-Skid Loaders and attachments for industries such as landscaping, turf, light industrial, mining, and much more. Today, RAMROD is proud to showcase the RAMROD 1350 PRO Series. Its patented “high torque” hydraulic drive system provides 1,700 pounds of tractive power and a carrying capacity of up to 2,700 pounds. The compact design allows maneuvering in tight areas such as back yards, factories, underground mines, basements, confined construction sites, and more. With more than 70 attachments available, the versatile RAMROD 1350 PRO Series can handle any task with ease.

www.ramrodequip.com

ENVIROTECH

EnviroTech Services Inc. spans North America and offers complete dust and erosion control solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. EnviroTech has a full spectrum of products from basic to premium and works closely with you to ensure your unique requirements are met during both product selection and application. Their dust and erosion control solutions include dust control, soil stabilization, decreased maintenance, improved road quality, water conservation, and gravel road preservation.

www.envirotechservices.com

ZIRCON

It used to be that dust control and dust issues were only dealt with in extreme cases. Today, that simply is not the case. Properly managing dust makes operational and economical sense. If you do not have a proactive plan in place, you are essentially hip-shooting it. It then becomes a costly and inefficient approach. A planned approach creates a predictable situation. Having the right product and right procedures in place creates a healthy work environment, and allows you to effectively manage interest groups such as the EPA and neighbors. Zircon Industries’ products are proven effective since 1972.

www.liquidheat.com

EXPRESS BLOWER INC.

With Express Blower machines, erosion control blankets and sediment control berms have never been easier to install or more effective. The long-range capabilities make large and/or remote sites accessible, manageable, and profitable. The blown-on application ensures that the blanket or berm contours exactly to the soil surface for 100% contact. Using EB’s exclusive and patented Supplemental Injection System, add grass or wildflower seed to the blanket or berm for permanent vegetative support. Express Blower is the machine to buy for erosion control, green roof material installation, landscapes, playgrounds, and Terraseeding.

www.expressblower.com

SILT SOCK

Silt Sock manufactures tube-based products for controlling erosion and reducing sediment. Silt Sock’s products also reduce heavy metals, minerals, and nutrients. These products are known as silt socks, filter socks, or sediment socks. The tubes are filled with properly sized and environmentally sound filter media. This media consists of compost, wood chips, or other organic media. In addition to the finished product, Silt Sock also supplies fabric and equipment to produce filled socks. This process minimizes expense on transporting a ready-to-install sock.

www.siltsock.net

AGRU AMERICA

Agru America’s newest manufacturing facility in Charleston, SC, aimed at meeting the international demand for next-generation large-diameter HDPE pipes, and commenced production in early April 2017. The AGRULINE product group offers a complete, high-quality product range of pipes, fittings, valves, and customized components made from polyethylene for high-volume flow applications such as cooling water intakes for power plants, large sewage systems, sea water desalination, and mining jobs. AGRU produces the large-diameter piping system from PE 100 or PE 100-RC in dimensions up to OD 2500 mm (98.4 inches) and 600 m (1,968 feet) in length.

www.AgruAmerica.com