MATTRACKS

Get your utility work machine “tracked.” Mattracks of Karlstad, MN, the innovator in rubber track conversion systems, has produced a commercial grade rubber track conversion system for your utility work machine which you can convert from tires to tracks. Features exclusive offset rocker suspension, two-piece HD steel sprocket, rubber coated UHMW wheels, 15-inch-wide all-terrain track, and easy steer option, which provides effortless two- and four-wheel steering, while minimally increasing the turning radius. There are over 20 Litefoot models available.

www.mattracks.com

GELTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

Whether you are using water, industrial salts, or other chemicals for dust abatement, Soil2O Dust Control is a cheaper, eco-friendly, and non-corrosive alternative for use with existing equipment. Costs for fuel, water, and labor can be reduced by up to 75%. Cost is calculated based on the size and duration of your project, without the worry of budget overruns. It is nontoxic to fish, mammals, and plants, and does not bioaccumulate. Unopened, the product has a shelf life of 15 years. No road closures or cure time is required—just apply and drive.

www.DustControlCalculator.com

GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LLC

GES has been at the forefront of developing modernized soil stabilization and dust control products since our inception. Our powerful, high-tech bonding agent, DirtGlue, is specifically engineered to bind soil particles together while our dust suppressant, DustLess, eliminates the need to water high-traffic areas. Our custom blended hydromulch, CompoMulch, contains 50% compost mixed with 50% special blend of short vegetable fiber (no paper). When applied using our DirtGlue polymer as the tackifier, CompoMulch will hold even in the toughest conditions. From dust and erosion control to the cultivation of advanced stabilization products and more, GES is for the earth, with the earth in mind.

www.globalenvironmentalsolutions.com

THE REINFORCED EARTH COMPANY

A simple construction sequence and efficient design allows InspirArch to accommodate the most straightforward or complex medium span bridge configurations. The composite arch bridge system, originally known as Bridge-in-a-Backpack, is a fully engineered bridge consisting of lightweight fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) tubes and decking, cast-in-placeconcrete footings, and MSE walls. With 10 years of R&D and ­numerous structures in service, the system has been recognized for its innovation as a low-cost and high performance solution for the needs of our transportation infrastructure.

www.reinforced­earth.com/products/225

ECOLOGEL

To enhance germination rates and seedling survival, use Hydretain as part of your hydroseeding routine to provide more plant-usable water between scheduled waterings or rainfall. Applied with your seed, Hydretain attracts and collects individual water molecules, converting unavailable moisture vapor into plant-usable water droplets. This process protects seeds from drying out and reduces drought stress for improved establishment.

www.hydretain.com/resources/literature/Overseeding_sodding.pdf

BOWIE INDUSTRIES

Since Bowie Industries has a full manufacturing facility, full turnkey solutions can be provided. Sheet metal operations, welding, painting, and assembly are all done in-house. Custom mountings on customer trucks with integrated toolboxes can be done onsite for a complete turnkey finished product. From Bowie’s smallest units to the largest truck-mounted units, all significant operations are done internally; therefore, there is no reliance on subcontractors. Quality has always been a goal of Bowie Industries and there is no better way to control quality than to do it yourself.

www.bowieindustries.com

BTL LINERS

BTL has worked on major geomembrane projects all over the world. Travis Wilcox, BTL’s vice president, and Jared Santoro, G.M./VP, were responsible for coordinating the fabrication and deployment of 1.6 million SF (a 40-acre containment reservoir), using our extended UV reinforced polyethylene liner material, in a record-setting four days. The client chose BTL for the proven ability to prefabricate and deploy ahead of the very short time constraint. Additionally, the harsh conditions of direct sunlight required a reinforced liner that would hold up for over 20 years.

BTL has been servicing the geomembrane industry for over 35 years and has a state-of-the-art 84,000-square-foot fabricating facility capable of producing the largest, most reliable quality liners in the industry.

www.btlliners.com

MAT INC.

The Guard Line of erosion control products provides three premium choices when choosing a Fiber Reinforced Matrix, Bonded Fiber Matrix, or Stabilized Mulch Matrix. All three products ensure soil protection while providing rapid seed germination over all types of terrains. Long-term protection or functional longevity has reached 12 to 24 months from the flexible erosion control blanket that is created from each product. Each Guard product has a history of proven success within the erosion control industry and are all derived from the original BFM, Soil Guard.

www.matinc.biz

BOBCAT

Bobcat Company has enhanced its industry-leading compact excavators with the all-new, next generation R-Series excavators. Featuring a bold, distinct design, R-Series excavators will help boost operator productivity and comfort, as well as machine uptime protection. The first R-Series excavators to launch will include the Bobcat E32 and E35 in 3- to 4-ton size class. R-Series excavator operators can dig with greater confidence over the side of the machine with a standard dual-flange track roller system.

www.bobcat.com

L & M SUPPLY

For over three decades, industry professionals have turned to L & M Supply. With locations nationwide,

L & M Supply is the nation’s largest manufacturer and distributor of quality geotextile fabrics, silt fence, metal t-post, wood oak stakes, weed control fabrics, and erosion control blankets and wattles.

www.landmsupplyco.com

SILT SOCK

Silt Sock manufactures tube-based products for controlling erosion and reducing sediment. Silt Sock’s products also reduce heavy metals, minerals, and nutrients. These products are known as silt socks, filter socks, or sediment socks. The tubes are filled with properly sized and environmentally sound filter media. This media consists of compost, wood chips, or other organic media. In addition to the finished product, Silt Sock also supplies fabric and equipment to produce filled socks.

This process minimizes expense on transporting a ready-to-install sock.

www.siltsock.net

LIVING LOG AQUATIC SERVICES LLC

Living Log Aquatic Services LLC is a Midwestern company that manufactures Living Log and Living Soil Tube. These products provide erosion control and soft revetment using low impact development techniques and native vegetation. Living Log Aquatic Services has designed these products to provide easy shoreline restoration, SWPPP compliance, and BMP implementation. These products use manpower and mainly hand tools to provide great value and maximize profit. The company is actively looking for partners to distribute, promote, and install its products. Living Log Aquatic Services stands firmly behind its motto, “Improving Water Quality through Native Vegetation.”

www.living-log.com