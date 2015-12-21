Top-Notch Education + The Best Expo Hall of its Kind

This year’s Environmental Connection will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. IECA’s annual conference and expo is the premier gathering place for erosion control industry professionals to learn about best management

practices, new technologies, and case studies that will help make their jobs easier.

All courses and sessions are reviewed and accepted by IECA’s Professional Development Committee. IECA values continuing education and wants to equip you with knowledge and information to help you tackle your toughest challenges. Environmental Connection 2016 offers seven full-day courses on Tuesday, February 16. The full-day courses, awarding 7 professional development hour (PDH) credits or 0.7 continuing education units (CEUs), include:

EC1-0216-7A: Bioingenieria de Suelos en Zonas Tropicales (en español)

EC1-0216-7B: RUSLE2 Training for Construction Site Applications

EC1-0216-7C: Bio-Technical Remediation of Urban Channels

EC1-0216-7D: Innovative Designs for Erosion, Sediment, and Turbidity Control for Construction Projects

EC2-0216-7: Scour Analysis for Streambank Stabilization

EC3-0216-7: Cost-Effective Stormwater Pollution Prevention Solutions

EC4-0216-7: Phase II MS4 Program Compliance and Effectiveness

All full-day courses (except EC1-0216-7A) are worth 0.7 IACET CEUs, which is equivalent to 7 PDHs. If you do not meet the requirements to attain CEU credits or do not require CEU credits, you will be awarded PDH credits.

Over 130 technical sessions.

Inspiring case studies, thought-provoking forums, and original research make up the Environmental Connection 2016 technical sessions. Learn proven techniques to stay ahead in a competitive market. These sessions are included with the purchase of any conference pass. The sessions are presented in a variety of formats such as:

Training workshops

Case studies

Forums

Technical papers

Product practicums

Poster presentations

Half-day session

The Environmental Connection 2016 expo hall has 60,000 square feet of solutions.

Environmental Connection exhibitors will be launching new products, demonstrating cutting-edge technology, and sharing the ways their services can meet your unique needs. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to find solutions to your toughest challenges. Our expo hall hours are Thursday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. We will also celebrate the expo hall opening with a reception, sponsored by L&M and Brentwood Industries, on Thursday from 3–5 p.m. Join us for appetizers, drinks, and a Selfie Challenge where you can win up to $100 in cash!

More Expo Hall Features

Kick Your Feet Up and Relax in the Relax Bar

We know you will need a little relaxation time after a long day of education and walking the aisles of the expo hall. We hear ya! Get a relaxing massage by trained masseuses from Oak Haven Massage, a San Antonio company that prides themselves on relaxing their clients therapeutically. Rest assured you will be relaxed and ready for many more productive education hours that lie ahead.

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday Hours: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Expo Hall, Booths #114 and #715

Prize Drawings

Who wants to win a tablet? IECA will be giving away one, as well as many other great prizes in the expo hall.

Thursday Hours: 12:50 p.m., 3:05 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.

Friday Hours: 10:20 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Professional Headshots

You can get your professional headshot taken at IECA’s ­Environmental Connection 2016. The best part: it’s free! So, don’t forget to pack at least one professional outfit so that you can take a nice photo to share with your company, and for personal and social media use. Photos will be taken on Friday.

Friday Hours: 9:30–10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Job Opportunities and Resume Postings

On Thursday and Friday during expo hall hours, IECA is hosting a career center. Attendees are welcome to bring printed resumes to post on our resume board for potential job hires. Attendees are also welcome to bring printed job openings or internships to post on our job board to promote their companies’ unique opportunities.

Learning Lounge

Thursday, February 18

Rolanka, 12:15–12:45 p.m.

Erosion Control Technology Council, 1:00–1:30 p.m.

Erosion Control Blanket, 1:45–2:15 p.m.

MKB, 2:30–3:00 p.m.

Profile Products, 3:15–3:45 p.m.

Heavyweight Sediment Control Solutions, 4:00–4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 19

Nedia, 9:30–10:00 a.m.

Three Field Tours Offered

Register early as spots fill up!

Field Tour T: San Antonio River Improvements Project­—Mission Reach

Field Tour F1: San Antonio River—Museum Reach/Underground Tunnels Tour

Field Tour F2: Beckmann Quarry Tour

See the Work of Industry Professionals and Our University Partners

Each year, we host poster presentations, which are given by industry professionals and some of our University Partners. These presentations are based on scientific methods and merit, which will be described within the display/presentation. Presenters will be on hand on Thursday from 1:30–3:30 p.m. to discuss their posters. Awards will be given Friday from 12:30–12:45 p.m.

Hurry Before It’s Too Late—Make Your Hotel and Travel Arrangements Now

Where Our Events Are Held

IECA wants to help you plan your trip to Environmental Connection 2016. Our conference and expo will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. Full-day courses, held on February 16, will be held at the Hilton Palacio del Rio, just blocks away from the convention center.

Where to Rest Your Head

IECA has arranged for special lodging pricing at our four host hotels. The discounted pricing is valid until January 25, 2016. To make your hotel reservation, visit www.ieca.org/travel.

Call for Presentations for the MS4 Conference

EPA Region 4 and the Southeast Chapter of IECA Region One are hosting the third annual Municipal Wet Weather Stormwater Conference. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Nashville Airport in Nashville, May 16–18, 2016. We are currently accepting presentation submittals. The deadline to submit is March 31, 2016.

Date

May 16–18, 2016

PDH Value

Up to 14 PDHs can be earned.

Meeting and Parking Location

Holiday Inn Nashville Airport

220 Elm Hill Pike

Call for Presentations

Presentation(s) should include, but not be limited to one or more of the following conference topics, and each presentation will be limited to 45 minutes unless approved in advance by IECA for a longer timeframe:

Integrated or watershed based permitting

Sustainable development, LID, and green infrastructure

TMDLs and watershed implementation plans

Stormwater funding and program management

Legal ordinances and regulations

Public education and outreach

Erosion and sediment control

Evaluation of stormwater practices and devices

Inspection methods and technologies

Stream evaluation, restoration, and monitoring

For more information, visit www.ieca.org/ms4.

Our Sincerest Gratitude

IECA thanks its Environmental Connection 2016 Conference Sponsors and year-round corporate sponsors. Without this support, we wouldn’t be a leading resource for education, information, and business opportunities for professionals in the erosion and sediment control and stormwater quality industries.

10 Minutes With Adam Dibble Each issue, IECA honors one outstanding member who has shown dedication not only to the organization, but to the erosion and sediment control industry. We honor this member to show gratitude and support for all their accomplishments. This issue, it is our pleasure to feature an outstanding member and one of our newest board members, Adam Dibble, CESSWI. Dibble has been in the erosion and sediment control industry for six years, but in the marketing business for 15 years. This self-motivated fast thinker has pride and respect for his accomplishments and any projects he’s involved in. Q: Can you tell us a little bit about your professional experience?

A: I am a “marketing guy” but really enjoy all aspects of business and management. Profile Products hired me for a marketing manager position, which opened the door to opportunities in different business categories and positions across our company. Over the last five years or so, I have been focused and heavily involved in learning the erosion control business and concentrated my efforts on understanding the key issues, BMPs, and other solutions. Over the last three years or so I’ve been mentored to be the brand/business manager for the erosion control business, which is my current role. Q: Tell us about your recent experience and projects.

A: I’ve never really thought of myself as a “green” guru, but I have a passion for doing things the right way and I truly believe in leaving any project better than when you started. I get to work hand-in-hand with our R&D and technical services department in the creation and development of new products, which are intended to create a positive impact on the environment. It is a feel-good moment knowing Profile has recycled over 2 billion pounds of wood and paper by removing it from waste streams and returning it to the natural environment. Seeing our products in action on job sites and the efforts in developing sustainable, earth-friendly products is extremely rewarding! Q: Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your life outside of work?

A: I have a passion for traveling, great food (all things bacon), and the University of Michigan sports teams. My family is the love of my life! My wife, Stephanie, and I are blessed to have great parents who are a large part of our life. We also have a fur-baby, an 18 month old St. Bernard named Maizie Blu who keeps us busy. Q: What do you like to do for fun?

A: I also like to cook. Also, Stephanie and I enjoy bike rides and taking our dog to parks and anywhere she can swim. In addition, Stephanie and I just became Lions season-ticket-holders, so I’m looking forward to attending all the home games. Q: What is something people don’t know about you?

A: In addition to our immediate family, our fraternity/sorority family and our closest friends have blessed my wife and me with the honor of being godparents to five children who we absolutely adore! Q: What dives you to succeed ­professionally?

A: Seeing my efforts come to fruition and being motivated by colleagues who are truly the best and brightest in the industry. It’s like when someone in our team has a WIN, everyone does! Any time I’m able to play a role in that ­success or provide support that enables successful project outcomes, it motivates me to step it up even more. Q: What’s your IECA member experience?

A: I have been a member for six years. I was elected this past fall as a new IECA board member. I look forward to the next few years of helping serve IECA members. I’m also a committee member of the SOIL Fund and I am increasing my involvement to help expand the support the Fund offers. Often I’m the guy at the tradeshow sponsoring or the behind the scenes guy working on the education offering that Profile hosts with IECA. I’m going to challenge myself to be on the receiving end more. Q: Why are you an IECA member?

A: Working for Profile Products (a cornerstone member), IECA membership and involvement is not just encouraged but it is part of our culture. For me, I took IECA as an opportunity to link with industry peers, get access to experts, and ultimately utilize the education to make me more knowledgeable. I’ve been fortunate enough to make some great relationships with the staff at IECA who really are the best in the industry! My position requires that I’m heavily involved in the Environmental Connection annual conference, and as a sponsor I really look forward to seeing everyone and attending the sessions. The IECA membership makes all of these things happen. Q: What are your goals to further your IECA experience?

A: I’m looking to expand my chapter role in the coming year by working with the chapter president and members on developing and planning the next event. Q: What are the most impactful issues regarding erosion and sediment control today?

A: Today, I think the most important issue is regarding the rule that establishes technical requirements for CCR [coal combustion residuals] landfills and surface impoundments under subtitle D of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. These regulations address the risks from coal ash disposal . . . leaking of contaminants into groundwater, blowing of contaminants into the air as dust, and the catastrophic failure of coal ash surface impoundments. A large portion of our energy still comes from these production facilities and I think it’s a major environmental issue that will and does have significant impact on our industry. Q: What’s your best advice you can give someone new to the industry?

A: Ask questions and get involved . . . The more questions you ask the more understanding you will gain. The more involved you are the more experience you will get. I learn so much when I’m traveling with contractors and distributors, which is so valuable for anyone starting out. I always take a notebook so I can write down questions and thoughts from those meetings. Q: How would you want to be remembered in the industry?

A: I want people to remember me being the guy who really gave 110% to everything he does. I might not always get the right answer and I may ruffle some feathers along the way, but I’m always striving to reach goals and objectives.

Bring World-Class Training to Your Door

IECA on Location is an educational service offered to those who desire to have course(s) conducted at their business site. In other words, “we bring IECA education to you!” Our IECA faculty will customize their course content to meet the needs and goals of your organization as well as state and local requirements, to ensure compliance to regulations in your area. IECA is here to help every step of the way. IECA on Location is an affordable solution to saving the expenses normally associated with conference attendance.

What Are the Benefits?

We bring training to you at your office or location. We manage the instructor and all of the travel arrangements. Our instructors modify the content to address your regional issues. You select the time and date of the training. You save money and travel expense.

Course Information

Erosion and sediment control

Stormwater management

Surface water restoration

MS4 management

Other/certification

About IECA Faculty

IECA faculty are highly trained educators, who are experts in specific fields of erosion, sediment control, and stormwater management. They have years of classroom experience and have served IECA for many years as our premier educators.

Cost

The fee for most IECA on Location courses is $2,000 for full-day courses and $1,500 for half-day courses. There are also travel expenses for the instructor, which would include airfare, ground transportation, parking, and meals. As a client or sponsoring organization, you would be responsible for the fee and travel expenses.

Getting Started

Complete our online form and let us know how IECA can meet your desired educational outcome. If you can’t find a course that specifically addresses your need—don’t worry—IECA will work with our faculty to customize a program. For more information and to fill out our form, visit www.ieca.org/onlocation.

IECA Names its 2015 Environmental Achievement and Outstanding Professional of the Year Award Winners

IECA names the Bijou Area Erosion Control Project the Environmental Achievement Award recipient and John McCullah the Outstanding Professional of the Year Award recipient.

The Environmental Excellence Award is the IECA’s premier award. It recognizes an outstanding stormwater and erosion and/or sediment control project, program, or operation that demonstrates excellence in natural resource conservation and environmental protection. Recipients will have shown a high level of environmental benefit by clearly identifying the objectives, methods used, results obtained, and details of the benefits to the environment. Accepting the award for the Bijou Area Erosion Control Project will be Stephen Peck, P.E., PMP, CPSWQ, QSD.

The Bijou Area Erosion Control Project is a complex regional stormwater pump-and-treat system in a FEMA-mapped flood zone. While the issues were complex, the system applied standard construction techniques in a series to provide efficient stormwater quality treatment and flood control in an effective and easily maintainable manner. To maximize the efficiency of the system, the project included a bypass stormwater double box culvert as a key component of the project. The box culvert conveys upper watershed runoff through the highly developed commercial core, and directly into Lake Tahoe, without contributions from the commercial and highway areas (runoff with high constituent loading). This approach allowed for more effective treatment of the commercial area runoff (significantly less flow/volume), which enters the pump-and-treat system. The bypass culvert system further included the design and construction of a headwall in the shore zone of Lake Tahoe, a federally protected water body.

John McCullah is named the winner of the Outstanding Professional of the Year. This award recognizes an IECA member as an individual (or organization) who demonstrates excellence in industry work, and is viewed by his or her IECA peers as an industry leader through significant IECA engagement.

McCullah has been in the industry for more than 30 years and during that time he has become a renowned industry expert whose influence spans the globe. In addition to working across the continental United States, McCullah has completed projects in exotic and dramatically different locations such as Malaysia and New Zealand. He is a teacher, a scholar, an activist, and a professional—and in each of these roles he has made significant positive impacts on the industry in a number of ways over the years.

For more information about IECA’s awards program, visit www.ieca.org/awards. The Environmental Excellence Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Informed Infrastructure, will be held at Environmental Connection 2016 in San Antonio, Texas on February 17 at 12:30 p.m.